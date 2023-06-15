5 best izakaya restaurants in Bangkok

PHOTO: Jidori Cuisine Ken

One can’t help but imagine the ever-so-enticing Japanese bar scene while thinking of an izakaya: the sumptuous scent of grilled skewers wafting through a bustling room, ice-cold beers and sake readily handed to thirsty patrons, and the sound of laughter all around. Now, if you’re in Bangkok, daydreaming of such a charming scene, don’t worry. No need to travel all the way to Japan as we have compiled a list of the five best izakaya restaurants in Bangkok.

Jidori Cuisine Ken

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 17:00 – 00:00

Location: 10 12 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

The atmosphere at Jidori Cuisine Ken provides an enticing prelude to the delightful culinary adventure that awaits. A hidden gem tucked away in a quiet alley, this izakaya evokes the warm and rustic charm of an authentic Tokyo tavern. With an ambiance rivalled only by its delectable fare, Jidori is renowned for specialising in the art of yakitori – perfectly grilled chicken skewers. So much so, that you can’t help but drool at the mere mention of it.

The pride and joy of Jidori is derived from the quality of their dishes, which feature the finest cuts of chicken. Their Bib-Gourmand awarded yakitori grills up an impressive range; from the crispy skin to wings and chicken oysters. The chef’s mastery stands out. They add salt to the skewers throughout the grilling process. Therefore, they can achieve that perfect smoky finish that will leave you craving for more.

Serving up more than just exceptional yakitori, Jidori also offers an extensive range of sake. These include quality beer and various chuhai and sochu labels. Paired with the warm, dark interiors and the meticulously arranged tables, Jidori creates an intimate dining experience without losing its authentic izakaya vibes.

Teriyaki Bar Kelly’s

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 17:30 – 00:00; Sunday, 17:00 – 22:00

Location: 46 Sukhumvit 51 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Next on our list of the best izakaya in Bangkok is Teriyaki Bar Kelly’s, a charming spot tucked away in the Sukhumvit 51 neighbourhood. It’s known for its vibrant 50s-style décor reminiscent of the silver screen icon Grace Kelly herself. With mix-and-match lamp shades dangling from the ceiling, vintage movie posters adorning the walls, and a timeless soundtrack, the atmosphere is delightfully refreshing compared to your conventional izakaya.

The wide array of Nagoya-inspired comfort food here is equally enchanting. You can find an impressive selection specifically designed for pairing with your drinks. The menu boasts an array of delightful dishes like nabe, teppanyaki, takoyaki, wings, and noodles. But the true star of this izakaya – as the name suggests – is their teriyaki skewers. It’s made using a recipe reputed to be over 30 years old. Choose from options like succulent pork breast with leeks or the savoury mushroom and bacon. Both showcasing the perfect balance of smokiness and sweetness.

And if your taste buds are still urging for more, Kelly’s Ice Cream Sandwich is a must-try. It consists of a generous scoop of ice cream nestled between gooey bread and wrapped in a sweet omelette. Moreover, Teriyaki Bar Kelly’s boasts an extensive drinks menu. You can find a wide range of vibrant cocktails, sake, shochu, umeshu, and of course, the unfailing Asahi draft.

Nihon Saiseisakaba

Opening hours: Daily, 17:30 – 00:00

Location:

96 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

BLOQyard Sathorn, 190 Phiphat 2, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Hailing from Tokyo, Nihon Saiseisakaba is a popular izakaya that has more than 20 branches across Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. And now, it graces the vibrant streets of Bangkok. Rest assured, though, the experience here is authentically Japanese, from the comforting ambiance to the delectable selection of skewers grilled to perfection.

Specialising in motsuyaki, skewers grilled over binchotan charcoal, Nihon Saiseisakaba is a haven for curious diners. Nihon Saiseisakaba’s highlight is their beef tongue stew. It features tender meat immersed in a peppery, wholesome broth, making it an absolute must-try, especially during the rainy season. For the adventurous, options like beef offal, tongue, and pig diaphragm take centre stage. But fear not, as classics like smooth tsukune (chicken meatballs) and juicy beef rib fingers are also on offer for the more conventional palates. Vegetarian patrons needn’t worry, as the menu includes delicious nori-topped zucchini and juicy, gingery shiitake mushrooms to satisfy their cravings.

The bustling izakaya boasts a distinctive yet laid-back atmosphere, with dark wood panels, vintage posters, and even a couple of screens to watch weekend football matches. Here, the emphasis is on casual dining. It’s a place where you can savour ice-cold Asahi and sake without worrying about burning a hole in your pocket. And with a recent addition of a new branch in the BLOQyard in Sathorn, Nihon Saiseisakaba proves that it’s not just about being daring. Rather, it offers a fun and enjoyable introduction to nose-to-tail Japanese dining that’s perfect for a night out with friends or a laid-back culinary adventure.

Teppen Ekkamai

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 23:00

Location: 14/2 Sukhumvit 61, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Teppen will leave you speechless with its extraordinary take on Japanese cuisine. Offering not just impeccable dishes but a truly engaging and memorable gastronomic affair, Teppen is more than just a culinary delight. It’s food entertainment in the most exquisite and innovative manner. Revel in the sights and sounds of the restaurant as the skilled chefs artfully sear bonito fish over a straw fire for their delicate katsuo warayaki.

The carefully crafted menu, featuring dishes like robatayaki (charcoal barbecue) and karaage (deep-fried chicken), has been inspired by diverse culinary influences from around the globe. The result is an exquisite fusion that harmonises tradition and innovation, perfectly pairing with sake and refreshing highballs.

The must-try sashimi bowls and succulent wagyu steaks will have you craving for more. Thus, making Teppen a dining experience you won’t easily forget. Moreover, expect a warm welcome and attentive service from the moment you enter their doors. Thus, leaving you feeling embraced by the spirit of true Japanese hospitality.

Shirokane Tori-Tama

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 17:00 – 23:00

Location: Park Lane, 18 Park Lane Soi Sukhumvit 63 Road Klong Tan Nuea Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Tori Tama is a gem from Tokyo’s Shirokane district that has captivated patrons with their exceptional yakitori dining experience, as they explore the intricacies of cooking chicken from beak to tail.

Entering this chic establishment, you’re immediately struck by its resemblance to an omakase sushi bar. It showcases an inviting open kitchen, a curved blond-wood counter, and elegant glass display cases. Additionally, sake enthusiasts are sure to enjoy the hidden gem of sister sake bar Orihara Shoten. It’s just a door away from Tori Tama’s vibrant ambience.

Tori Tama’s talented chefs masterfully grill skewers over smokeless bincho-tan charcoal, expertly crafting dishes featuring delicacies such as misaki (hen’s tail) and chicken oyster (succulent dark meat near the chicken thigh). Choose from over 28 different chicken parts, with prices to suit every budget. Opt for a culinary adventure via the recommended chef’s selections. Alternatively, you can explore the extensive a la carte menu under the guidance of beautiful and informative chicken illustrations gracing the walls.

So, there you have it! These top 5 izakaya spots in Bangkok are sure to satisfy your cravings for an amazing night out and tasty Japanese cuisine. So, when you’re in the mood for a fun, casual evening and Googling ‘izakaya near me,’ just remember these fantastic options and get ready for a seriously unforgettable gastronomic adventure.

