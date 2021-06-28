Top 5 Italian Restaurants in Bangkok

Bangkok excels at many things, but its Italian scene especially does not disappoint. Whether you’re craving pizza, pasta or bread, the city offers it all. As such, finding the best Italian restaurant in the city is no easy task. Luckily, we’ve round up the top 5 joints that serve the best Italian food in the city below.

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Bangkok

Bangkok offers arguably the best Italian food scene in Thailand. Carry on reading to see our top recommendations.

1. La Scala

La Scala is in a league of its own when it comes to authentic Italian cuisine. Located in the centre of Bangkok, Chef Antony Burd (a Michelin rated chef) oversees the restaurant. He serves classic and innovative Italian food with faithful dishes such as pizza, pasta and a mouth-watering spread of meats and cheese. In addition, to ensure freshness and flavour, their bread and pasta are made from scratch in-house every day. They place emphasis on ingredients and thus import 80% of their produce from Italy. Some highlights include the Linguine with Brittany Blue Lobster and the Roasted Lamb Saddle. They also have a selection of European wines curated by a professional sommelier. Or, opt for their wine pairings to perfectly complement your meal.

The scenic poolside setting features an open kitchen, private room and cellar. Further, the venue accommodates 42 people, with a variation of indoor and outdoor seating. This makes the restaurant perfect for special occasions, parties or just a quiet dinner for two. Thus, for those looking for an Italian restaurant that “delivers everything fine-dining should be”, La Scala is the place for you.

Opening hours: Daily, from 12:00 -15:00 and 18:00 – 23:00.

Pricing: Tasting menu costs 3,200 (6-course) and 3,800 Baht/person (8-course).

Address: The Sukhothai Hotel Bangkok, 13/3 South Sathorn Road, Bangkok, 10120.

2. Enoteca Italian restaurant

Enoteca truly captures the essence of contemporary Italian dining. Founded in 2004 by Giancarlo, their initial concept aimed to promote Italian wines served with delicate food. Due to this, they house a huge collection of red wines – in fact, the restaurant’s name actually translates to “wine shop” in Italian. Nowadays, they offer 2 menus – à la carte and a tasting menu consisting of 4-5 courses. Their menu features creative and modern Italian meals made with high-quality products. As a restaurant, they prioritise slow flood and biodynamic agriculture. Thus, when preparing meals, they use Italian culinary traditions and ingredients sourced from ethical farms. Some highlights on their menu are the Spaghetti Seafood Carbonara and the Agnolotti Della Tradizione. They also have a selection of delectable desserts, such as the Orange Semifreddo accompanied by meringue and Campari sauce. The venue is located in a Thai-style house as a cultural appreciation to the country it resides in. However, inside the venue has touches of Italy with Italian artwork and wines decorating the walls. It also features red columns, intimate tables and dark furniture, creating a sleek and elegant setting. Overall, this Italian restaurant is a “sophisticated and peaceful place to enjoy fine food”.

Opening hours: Daily, 17:45 – 22:30.

Pricing: Tasting menu costs 1,800 (4-course) and 2,100 Baht/person (5-course).

Address: Soi Sukhumvit 27, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110.

3. Gianni

Gianni is another staple in the Italian restaurant scene in Bangkok. At this 1 Michelin star restaurant, they source most of their produce from Italy every season. Thus, they select only the finest raw ingredients that they combine to create complex tastes and flavours. Diners can enjoy a choice of 3, 4 or 5 courses on their tasting menus. We recommend their Black Truffle served with cappuccino soup or their delicious Patagonian Toothfish served with prosecco sauce. Each menu also comes with wine pairings, carefully selected by Italasia Wines. The restaurant is located in a luxury hotel in Sukhumvit and the interior is a true reflection of this. Their dining room is cosy yet chic featuring red chairs and tables covered in white cloth. In addition, sections are divided by iron partitions with delicate designs, allowing a sense of privacy for each table. Best of all, the service is 5-star and the restaurant has won multiple awards, attesting to the dedication of the staff. With all this in mind, coupled with Gianni’s longevity as a popular joint (with over 24 years of service), it’s clear why this is one of the best Italian restaurants in the city.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:00, 18:00 – 22:00.

Pricing: 2,000 Baht/person.

Address: 63 Athenee Tower, Ground Floor, Unit D, Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330.

4. Biscotti

Nestled in the reputable Anantara Siam Hotel, Biscotti has been a front-runner of Italian cuisine in Bangkok for 2 decades. Customers can meet and dine here in a relaxed but lively trattoria-style setting ideal for all occasions. Moreover, the restaurant boasts an extensive menu of eclectic choices and a wine list with labels from Italy and France. In an open-plan kitchen, chefs create delicious home-style Italian pizzas, pasta and seafood. We especially love their signature Rock Lobster Spaghetti with shellfish bisque, an exciting and succulent take on pasta. In addition, they often have special offers on their website, such as their Business Express lunch which provides 2-3 courses at a reasonable price. This is the perfect option for those who want to enjoy business lunches with style. Alternatively, go for their Lobsterlicious menu that serves a range of Italian-inspired lobster dishes.

Opening hours: Daily, from 7:00 – 10:30, 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:00 – 22:30.

Pricing: 2,000 Baht/person.

Address: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, 155 Rajadamri Road, Bangkok, 10330.

5. La Dotta Italian restaurant

Next on our list is La Dotta, an artisanal pasta bar in Thonglor. With the support of Vesper and Il Fumo’s head chefs, Sicilian chef Giampiero Quartararo heads up the kitchen. His menu is full of authentic Italian dishes but with a twist. They serve multiple types of fresh, homemade pasta. These come with their own sauce, “meticulously designed to enhance the overall flavour”. We especially love their Tortelloni – filled with 4 different kinds of cheese it has an intense, delicious flavour. Aside from their freshly made choices, the restaurant also offers a selection of high-quality dried pasta. Some notable examples are the Paccheri, a pasta shaped like a large tube. These dishes are all fairly priced and come in relatively big portions. Finally, their “award-winning sommelier” handpicks a variety of Old World natural wines, perfect to enjoy with your meal. Or if you prefer, a selection of revisited Italian cocktails made with fresh fruit are available as well. They have been on the Michelin guide for 3 consecutive years (2019-2021) testifying to their high standard. For a bit of fun, they also run cooking classes every Saturday where you can learn how to make pasta just like the Italians.

Opening hours: Daily, from 11:00 – 14:30, 17:00 – 22:00.

Pricing: Food ranges from 120 – 450 Baht.

Address: 161/6 Thonglor 9 Road, North Klongtan, Wattana, Bangkok 10110.

To complete your culinary journey in the city, check out our other articles on the top 5 Thai restaurants and top 5 Japanese restaurants in Bangkok. Please note that during COVID-19, opening times may vary and some venues may be temporarily closed. However, some may still be open for takeaway and delivery services so please be sure to check.

