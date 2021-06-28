Best of
Top 5 Italian Restaurants in Bangkok
Bangkok excels at many things, but its Italian scene especially does not disappoint. Whether you’re craving pizza, pasta or bread, the city offers it all. As such, finding the best Italian restaurant in the city is no easy task. Luckily, we’ve round up the top 5 joints that serve the best Italian food in the city below.
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Bangkok
Bangkok offers arguably the best Italian food scene in Thailand. Carry on reading to see our top recommendations.
1. La Scala
La Scala is in a league of its own when it comes to authentic Italian cuisine. Located in the centre of Bangkok, Chef Antony Burd (a Michelin rated chef) oversees the restaurant. He serves classic and innovative Italian food with faithful dishes such as pizza, pasta and a mouth-watering spread of meats and cheese. In addition, to ensure freshness and flavour, their bread and pasta are made from scratch in-house every day. They place emphasis on ingredients and thus import 80% of their produce from Italy. Some highlights include the Linguine with Brittany Blue Lobster and the Roasted Lamb Saddle. They also have a selection of European wines curated by a professional sommelier. Or, opt for their wine pairings to perfectly complement your meal.
The scenic poolside setting features an open kitchen, private room and cellar. Further, the venue accommodates 42 people, with a variation of indoor and outdoor seating. This makes the restaurant perfect for special occasions, parties or just a quiet dinner for two. Thus, for those looking for an Italian restaurant that “delivers everything fine-dining should be”, La Scala is the place for you.
Opening hours: Daily, from 12:00 -15:00 and 18:00 – 23:00.
Pricing: Tasting menu costs 3,200 (6-course) and 3,800 Baht/person (8-course).
Address: The Sukhothai Hotel Bangkok, 13/3 South Sathorn Road, Bangkok, 10120.
2. Enoteca Italian restaurant
Opening hours: Daily, 17:45 – 22:30.
Pricing: Tasting menu costs 1,800 (4-course) and 2,100 Baht/person (5-course).
Address: Soi Sukhumvit 27, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110.
3. Gianni
Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:00, 18:00 – 22:00.
Pricing: 2,000 Baht/person.
Address: 63 Athenee Tower, Ground Floor, Unit D, Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330.
4. Biscotti
Opening hours: Daily, from 7:00 – 10:30, 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:00 – 22:30.
Pricing: 2,000 Baht/person.
Address: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, 155 Rajadamri Road, Bangkok, 10330.
5. La Dotta Italian restaurant
Opening hours: Daily, from 11:00 – 14:30, 17:00 – 22:00.
Pricing: Food ranges from 120 – 450 Baht.
Address: 161/6 Thonglor 9 Road, North Klongtan, Wattana, Bangkok 10110.
To complete your culinary journey in the city, check out our other articles on the top 5 Thai restaurants and top 5 Japanese restaurants in Bangkok. Please note that during COVID-19, opening times may vary and some venues may be temporarily closed. However, some may still be open for takeaway and delivery services so please be sure to check.
