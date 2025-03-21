A taste of the sun: How Pugliese wines took centre stage in Thailand

A journey through Puglia's remarkable rise in the Land of Smiles' vino scene

Thursday, March 20, 2025
Puglia, the sun-soaked region of Southern Italy, is making its mark on the Asian wine scene. Previously celebrated only for its rich history, stunning landscapes (have you seen the latest 007 film?), exceptional extra-virgin olive oil, and vibrant culinary tradition, Pugliese wines have now captured the attention of wine enthusiasts in Thailand.

The fact that this remarkable region was absent from any serious wine list in Thailand just a decade ago makes it all the more thrilling to uncover the story of how and why this transformation has occurred.

As usual, history begins with geography: Puglia’s diverse ecosystems are ideally suited for large-scale wine cultivation. Throughout the ages, civilisations such as the Greeks, Romans, and Byzantines, recognised this potential, establishing a tradition of wine production in the region.

After Italy’s unification in 1870, Puglia and Sicily entered a competitive rivalry for supremacy in the wine industry, a contest that, regrettably, led to a decline in the quality of the wines produced.

In more recent years, Puglia wines were identified as mass products, until in the eighties a small group of enlightened winemakers changed the rules, betting on the great potential of the region to produce high-end and refined wines. Their vision and dedication to quality sparked a transformation in the local wine industry, emphasising the unique terroirs and indigenous grape varieties that Puglia had to offer.

This new quality-driven wave arrived in Thailand just a few years ago, when Puglia emerged in the market with a selection of high-end products, signalling a shift towards well-deserved recognition for the region’s winemaking potential.

In the words of Bruno Ferrari, Executive Italian Chef at Volti, Shangri-La Bangkok, this transformation has allowed discerning wine enthusiasts in Thailand to finally experience the true essence of Puglia’s exceptional offerings.

“Puglia’s wines are like the region itself – full of character, soul, and with a story to tell. These wines bring something new and exciting to the most refined palate and that’s reflected in the huge surge in demand we’ve experienced for them in recent years. Tenuta Viglione’s wines are a shining example of the Pugliese contemporary winemaking”.

Bruno Ferrari, Executive Italian Chef at Volti, Shangri-La Bangkok

Among the producers at the forefront of this movement is Tenuta Viglione, a family-run vineyard located in the Gioia del Colle PDO (Protected Designation of Origin). With a heritage spanning over 85 years and a commitment to organic winemaking, Tenuta Viglione has brought both authenticity and artisanal attention to detail to the Thai wine market.

According to Alessandro Frau, Owner and Chef at Acqua Bangkok, a number of renowned chefs and sommeliers are discovering Pugliese wines.

“Puglia’s native varieties are not a revelation for wine experts. Similar to Sardinia’s wines, a group of self-conscious Pugliese producers pioneered unique wines that now shine on every proper wine list offered to Thai customers. With its arrival in Thailand, Tenuta Viglione is not just introducing its wines; it’s sharing a little piece of Puglia’s soul.”

Owner and Chef at Acqua Bangkok, Alessandro Frau

Once overshadowed by its more established siblings Tuscany and Piedmont, Puglia is now basking in the international spotlight. With its turquoise, crystal-clear seas, sprawling olive groves, and charming ‘trulli’ houses, the region has become a must-visit destination for travellers around the globe.

More and more Thai connoisseurs and culinary experts have begun to explore Puglia’s wines (and wineries) and have found that there’s far more to the region’s wine than just the Primitivo and Negroamaro that it’s traditionally been famous for.

While Primitivo often steals the spotlight for a reason, but Puglia’s wine offerings are incredibly diverse. From intriguing reds like Nero di Troia to the refreshing whites of Verdeca and the complex, fruity profile of Susumaniello, Puglia is home to a wide array of indigenous grape varieties.

Ruenruedee Prachayaphruet, SEA Marketing Director for Tenuta Viglione, considers this diversity to attract Thai wine lovers who are eager to explore unique flavours and new combinations.

“Puglia’s whites and rosés offer incredible versatility and are a perfect match for Thailand’s dynamic food culture. Our wines are a testament to the region’s heritage and are crafted with a great deal of care and respect for nature. Through our partnerships with some of the finest Thai culinary establishments and a commitment to education, we are excited to continue promoting the depth and diversity of Pugliese wine.”

Puglia’s red wines have garnered attention for quite a long time but its whites and rosés are also starting to emerge as stars in their own right. Verdeca’s bright acidity and minerality make it an excellent pairing for seafood, while Puglian rosés, with their crisp and refreshing profiles, are ideal for warm evenings and the aperitivo hour.

This interest in Pugliese wines in Thailand ties into a wider emerging trend across Asia as wine lovers continue to discover the diversity and quality of the region’s grapes. The fascination with Puglia also reflects a broader shift towards discovering lesser-known wine regions, that prioritise heritage and craftmanship.

As Thai wine enthusiasts continue to explore new horizons, Puglia’s wines are set to become a staple in the country’s ever-evolving culinary landscape. Whether savouring a bold Nero di Troia or a crisp Verdeca, Tenuta Viglione invites you to experience the magic of Puglia in every glass.

