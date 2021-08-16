Zoning, restrictions extended until Aug 31; CCSA discusses “Covid Pass”

The order outlining disease control restrictions and the colour-coded provincial zoning based on Covid-19 infection rates has been extended until August 31 and a slight revision has been made to the order. Along with approving the extension, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration also discussed initiatives to contain the virus and a potential “Thai Covid Pass” for vaccinated residents, with the possibility of easing measures for those with the pass.

In a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration general meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to extend the order until the end of the month as the Covid-19 continues to be on the rise. A change to the current order now allows banks and financial institutions inside shopping centres in “dark red” zones to repen.

In shopping centres in “dark red” zones, including Bangkok, restaurants can only open for delivery services while grocery stores, pharmacies, and banks can stay open until 8pm. All other stores inside the malls must remain closed. The revision to the order will go into effect on Wednesday.

The zoning and other restrictions, including nightly curfews and the suspension of interprovincial public transport services out of “dark red” zones, are the same. (See list below.)

“Thai Covid Pass,” other initiatives

The CCSA is planning a so-called “Thai Covid Pass” for residents who are vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English. If approved, disease control measures would be eased for those with the pass, like dining in at restaurants, which is currently prohibited in “dark red” zones. Natapanu says details on the Covid pass scheme still need to be discussed by the CCSA.

“With this ‘Thai Covid Pass,’ it would be possible to enter into restaurants when they are open and conduct some activities which are not allowed for those who have not been vaccinated.”

Initiatives set by the CCSA include increasing the use of rapid antigen test kits to identify infections and implementing the so-called “test, trace, and isolate” strategy to quickly detect infections and contain the virus, according to Natapanu. He also added that the government is working to make the test kits more affordable and accessible to the public.

Zoning and disease control measures

“Dark Red” zone

Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Kanchanaburi, Lopburi, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Prachinburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Songkhla, Suphanburi, Tak, Yala

Disease control measures include…

No interprovincial public transportation services.

Stay at home from 9pm to 4am.

Restaurants must only open for delivery services and must close by 8pm.

Non-essential stores in shopping centres must remain closed. Restaurants can open for delivery services only. Supermarkets and pharmacies inside the malls must close by 8pm. Banks and financial institutions must close by 8pm.

Sports venues and stadiums must close.

Beauty clinics and massage parlours must close.

“Red”

Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chumphon, Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Kai, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Ranong, Roi Et, Sa Kaeo, Sakhon Nakhon, Satun, Sisaket, Sukhothai, Surin, Trang, Trat, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Uthai Thani, Uttaradit, Yasothon

Checkpoints set up to monitor interprovincial travel.

No public gatherings of more than 20 people.

Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 11pm. No alcohol is allowed.

Shopping centres can open, but with a limited number of people and promotions are not allowed.

Sports venues and stadiums can remain open until 9pm.

Educational venues can be used for large groups, but prior approval is needed from the provincial disease control committee.

“Orange”

Bueng Kan, Krabi, Mae Hong Son, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Phang Nga, Phayao, Phrae, Phuket, Surat Thani

No public gatherings of more than 50 people.

Restaurants can offer dine-in services as usual.

Arcades and other amusement activities in shopping centres must close. Other stores can open as usual.

Educational venues can open but must abide by disease control measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

