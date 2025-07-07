Bhumjaithai dismisses Anutin’s PM ambitions

BJT, now in opposition, prioritises legislative duties over premiership

Bhumjaithai dismisses Anutin’s PM ambitions
Boonyathida Somchai, BJT's spokesperson and MP for Ubon Ratchathani | Photo via BJT

The Bhumjaithai Party refuted claims by the Pheu Thai Party that its leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, is aiming to become the next prime minister amid political uncertainty following Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s suspension.

Boonyathida Somchai, the party’s spokesperson and MP for Ubon Ratchathani stated yesterday, July 6, that Anutin has not shown any ambition or intention to pursue the premiership, despite recent suggestions from Pheu Thai members.

Bhumjaithai is currently in opposition, and our priority is to fulfil our legislative duties, such as reviewing bills, addressing public concerns, and holding the government accountable.”

Last month, the Bhumjaithai Party exited the Pheu Thai-led government after a contentious phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Boonyathida further noted that Pheu Thai should not be concerned about a takeover of the premiership.

“If the government is performing well, no one can take that position away from them.”

She reaffirmed that Thailand still has a prime minister, albeit suspended. Bhumjaithai has not proposed forming a new government but is willing to collaborate with all parties to address political issues through Parliamentary means.

Bangkok Post reported that the party remains optimistic that Thai politics will not reach an impasse, with Boonyathida noting suggestions for a caretaker government.

“The People’s Party’s suggestion of forming a caretaker government is one option intended to make Parliament the central institution for resolving national issues. Bhumjaithai will consider this when the time is right.”

Boonyathida concluded by saying that Bhumjaithai has its own approach, which will be shared with the public and other political parties in due course.

Boonyathida raising concerns about the Ethnic Groups’ Way of Life Bill on February 5, 2025 | Photo via Bhumjaithai Party

Concurrently, the People’s Party expressed its willingness to support the election of a new prime minister without joining the governing coalition, provided that the succeeding administration serves solely as a temporary government.

The decision was reached during a meeting of PP MPs held on July 2.

This interim government would be tasked with organising a General Election and conducting a public referendum to establish a Constitution Drafting Assembly (CDA) for rewriting the charter.

Ryan Turner7 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
