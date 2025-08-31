Bangkok protest set for today against Pheu Thai’s government formation

Supporters of rival parties take to streets ahead of crucial vote

Bright Choomanee
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025
The United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty and its supporters are set to convene at Victory Monument in Bangkok today, August 31, opposing the Pheu Thai Party’s efforts to form a new government. This decision follows the Constitutional Court’s ruling on August 29, which removed Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the prime ministerial candidacy due to a leaked phone call with Hun Sen.

Jatuporn Prompan, a former red-shirt leader and one of the group’s prominent figures, stated that Paetongtarn’s removal does not signify a triumph for the group and its supporters but is merely a change in leadership. He highlighted that if the Pheu Thai Party continues to push its candidate for the prime ministerial position, it signifies the persistence of power by the same political faction.

The Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties are both striving to form a coalition and are actively engaging with the People’s Party, the largest in parliament. Yesterday, August 30, the People’s Party announced it had not committed to any particular group and remains open to proposals if its conditions are satisfied.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, explained that the party would remain in opposition, even if it supports a candidate for prime minister. The party’s lawmakers will convene tomorrow, September 1, to strategise their next steps.

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai, claimed on the night of August 29 to have secured the support of a majority of MPs, which Pheu Thai contests. Pichit Chaimongkol, another prominent leader of the protest group, affirmed that as long as Pheu Thai continues its efforts to form a government, the group will maintain its opposition. He invited the public to gather at Victory Monument today from noon onwards, reported Bangkok Post.

The demonstrators have outlined six key demands, emphasising that these are not intended to benefit any political group but represent the people’s power, aiming to prevent the new government from repeating past mistakes and causing long-term harm to the nation. The protest is scheduled just days before the House of Representatives meeting, which will take place from September 3 to September 5, to select a new prime minister.

