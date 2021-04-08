Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Do as I say, not as I do…
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has been caught without a face mask while sitting next to a Cabinet minister who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Anutin Charnvirakul, previously considered an enthusiastic proponent of mask-wearing, sat next to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob while attending a merit-making event on Tuesday. Saksayam tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.
The spotlight has been on Anutin since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and perhaps never more so than when the outspoken minister was targeting, “dirty farang”. When a confused foreign tourist refused the free face masks he was handing out as part of a PR stunt in Bangkok, it prompted a tirade of xenophobic abuse. While mildly amusing – or bemusing – at the time, many blame it for sparking a disturbing backlash against foreign residents and tourists in the Kingdom.
“Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.” – Anutin Charnvirakul on Twitter last year.
Now a photo that appears in a Nation Thailand report shows a barefaced Health Minister sitting next to Saksayam (who is wearing a mask). A number of Cabinet ministers have begun self-isolating as a result of the Transport Minister’s positive diagnosis.
It is not the first time Anutin has forgotten to wear a face mask. In July of last year, he was forced to apologise for removing his mask while attending an event at the US Embassy in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is considering opening a field hospital in preparation for a rapid rise in Covid-19 infections that could overwhelm medical facilities in the capital. Thai PBS World reports that the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has instructed the BMA and the Ministry of Interior to arrange space in which a field hospital could be set up.
The PM says he’s confident infection numbers in Bangkok remain under control but is urging people to continue observing disease prevention measures, including avoiding high-risk locations, wearing masks, and observing social distancing. The PM has made it clear he doesn’t want another lockdown, or to order entertainment venues around the country to close. However, he warns that venues which ignore disease prevention measures will be immediately shut down.
3 large-scale parties held on the southern island of Phuket at the weekend have resulted in the province recording its first infections in 103 days. The events, organised by promoter Kolour, were held at the Shelter and Illuzion nightclubs in Patong, and at Café del Mar in Kamala. Photos indicate that the vast majority of attendees were not wearing masks and that crowd numbers (believed to over 3,000 at Café del Mar) made social distancing impossible. So far, 4 new infections have been linked to the parties.
Meanwhile, Opas Karnkavinpong from the Department of Disease Control says new cases may top 1,000 a day if restrictions are not imposed over the forthcoming holiday. The cluster linked to Bangkok entertainment venues has now led to 291 infections in the capital and beyond. Opas says those numbers will almost certainly increase and spread throughout Thailand without tougher restrictions being implemented over the holiday period.
Prominent virologist Yong Poovorawan, from Chulalongkorn University, has confirmed the Bangkok cluster is the UK variant, which can spread 1.7 times faster than the original strain. He says this means that infections in 2021 could be 10 times higher than last year. However, if current restrictions remain 10 times more relaxed than they were during the first outbreak in 2020, infections could skyrocket to 100 times higher than last year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
UK variant arrives in Thailand, top virologist warns against unnecessary Songkran travel
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later.” – Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
A prominent Thai virologist has confirmed that the so-called UK Covid-19 variant, aka B117, is behind the latest cluster of infections detected at Bangkok nightlife venues, and now potentially spreading out to other provinces. Prof. Yong Poovorawan from Chulalongkorn University warns that this variant is 1.7 times more contagious than the original one and is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel over the Songkran holiday.
“If possible, there should not be any travel or movement right now. If that’s not possible, it is highly necessary to have strict measures to control the disease. Without sufficient intervention taken to curb these high-risk activities (over Songkran), the number of new infections could even reach thousands per day.”
Officials say they are baffled as to how the variant reached the Kingdom, despite strict testing and quarantine protocols. Yong says the government now needs to balance the risk to elderly citizens with measures to stimulate the economy over Songkran.
“The reason is that if there are so many new cases of Covid-19, economic stimulus through promotion of tourism won’t work as nobody would want to travel to an epidemic zone. Visiting older relatives during this festival is good, but it won’t be good if such visits mean spreading the virus to them also.”
However, the Bangkok Post reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government will not impose a lockdown over Songkran, insisting that each province can implement its own disease prevention measures. He adds that the government will have to manage any potential fallout after the holiday.
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later. Of course, we can order a new lockdown and make everyone stay home (during the festival). But the question is will anyone be happy with that?”
Meanwhile, Yong is reportedly frustrated at the rate of vaccine rollout, warning of a need to ramp things up as a result of the new infections and the rapidly-spread variant.
“If Thailand can administer 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines per day, it will take about 3 years to achieve effective herd immunity against the pandemic, while if up to 300,000 doses are given a day, it will take only 1 year to achieve that goal.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket Covid infections reported as officials struggle with clusters in Bangkok entertainment venues
A week ago Phuketians were rallying behind the proposal to get the island open to tourists, quarantine-free, from July. The first tourists arrived from Germany and the local hotel industry were confident everything was heading in the right direction.
That was until last weekend when the ‘Bangkok nightlife cluster’ came to town in the form of 3 big parties, the largest hosting some 3,000+ patrons at Café Del Mar on Kamala Beach. Now the island’s officials are trying to fully understand the potential impact of the new cases.
Just yesterday the Phuket provincial public health office announced 8 new Covid infections – they will be included in the CCSA’s daily national tally today. Out of the 8 people, 4 were linked to entertainment venues in Bangkok, one visited the now notorious Thong Lor bar district. Officials have ordered 12 people who were nin close contact with that person to quarantine immediately and monitor their situation. The other 3 people visited local bars.
The 4 other cases are Phuket locals, one aged 9 years. There are currently no confirmations on how these 4 were infected.
All 8 are now hospitalised and being monitored.
Phuket’s governor also urged “people who had visited pubs and bars to self-quarantine, and go to the hospital immediately if they had unusual symptoms”, according to Bangkok Post.
He says that local police will enforce tough sanctions on entertainment venues “that violate Covid-19 preventative legal measures”. 3 bars, identified as venues where the newly infected people visited, have been closed and now undergoing “thorough cleaning”. 2 bars on the island have already been closed for at least 5 years after being caught violating Covid precautionary measures announced by the government.
With Songkran traffic starting this weekend the Governor says the island is looking forward to the influx of visitors but officials will be steeping up inspections and monitoring of travellers from other provinces, especially Bangkok.
Whilst vaccination rates in Phuket have been at pace over the past 2 weeks there is still a long way to go until the island reaches 70% vaccination rate – the level that Thai government deems necessary before allowing the July opening to vaccinated travellers without quarantine.
Meanwhile, Bangkok public health officials are recommending the closure of entertainment spots in high-risk areas of the city where new clusters have emerged. They cite the need to isolate the faster-spreading so-called ‘UK variant’ of Covid-19 as the reason for additional precautions.
It is expected that the fall out of the Bangkok nightlife cluster will continue today with another rise in total reported infections.
Songkran, the annual Thai New Year festival, will start seeing Thais head home for an extended break from this weekend.
