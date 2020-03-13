Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’ | The Thaiger

Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”

Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is at it again making public disparaging and xenophobic comments about ‘white’ foreigners (farang). This time he’s warned his fellow Thais about the foreigners fleeing their own countries for the ‘safe haven’ of Thailand.

“Today I visited Chiang Mai and noticed that there are almost no Chinese tourists. All you see are ‘farang’. Not only that, but 90% of Thais are wearing masks. However, none of the farang are wearing masks This is the reason our country is being infected all around. We should be more careful of the farang than Asians.”

“At the moment it is winter in Europe and farang come to Thailand to hide from the disease. Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”

Last month the gaffe-prone Public Health Minister, and deputy Prime Minister, lost his cool during a media stunt being held at Bangkok’s busiest Skytrain station. The minister and his staff, all wearing face masks (except the minister who had his hanging around his neck), were handing out free paper face masks.

Thailand’s mercurial Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has slammed foreign tourists who aren’t wearing face masks, or refuse to wear them when offered a free one offered by the government, says they “should be kicked out.” He was handing out government freebies at the Siam BTS station in Bangkok.

“All farangs, those tourists… that’s something the embassies should be notified about and the public as well that are not wearing masks.”

“We’re handing them out and they still refuse. They need to be kicked out of Thailand!”

The minister sort of apologised the next day for his ill-informed comments but dug a deeper hole by re-iterating that the ‘farang’ should be wearing face masks.

(Quotes translated from Thai Rath)