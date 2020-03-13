Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’ | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”
Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is at it again making public disparaging and xenophobic comments about ‘white’ foreigners (farang). This time he’s warned his fellow Thais about the foreigners fleeing their own countries for the ‘safe haven’ of Thailand.
“Today I visited Chiang Mai and noticed that there are almost no Chinese tourists. All you see are ‘farang’. Not only that, but 90% of Thais are wearing masks. However, none of the farang are wearing masks This is the reason our country is being infected all around. We should be more careful of the farang than Asians.”
“At the moment it is winter in Europe and farang come to Thailand to hide from the disease. Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.”
Last month the gaffe-prone Public Health Minister, and deputy Prime Minister, lost his cool during a media stunt being held at Bangkok's busiest Skytrain station. The minister and his staff, all wearing face masks (except the minister who had his hanging around his neck), were handing out free paper face masks.
Thailand’s mercurial Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has slammed foreign tourists who aren’t wearing face masks, or refuse to wear them when offered a free one offered by the government, says they “should be kicked out.” He was handing out government freebies at the Siam BTS station in Bangkok.
“All farangs, those tourists… that’s something the embassies should be notified about and the public as well that are not wearing masks.”
“We’re handing them out and they still refuse. They need to be kicked out of Thailand!”
The minister sort of apologised the next day for his ill-informed comments but dug a deeper hole by re-iterating that the 'farang' should be wearing face masks.

(Quotes translated from Thai Rath)
Coronavirus
Thailand confirms five new coronavirus cases
The Public Health Ministry confirmed five new Covid-19 coronavirus cases this morning in its daily press briefing. The new cases take the total number of infections in the country to 75 since January. 34 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
Meanwhile, worried citizens continue to have difficulty buying face masks and hand sanitiser due to short supply and poor distribution. Ministry of Energy spokesman Watchara Kannika clarified today that the ministry has only 1 million litres of alcohol left per day after use for fuel-making and not 100 million litres as claimed by a lawmaker.
Watchara says the claim made yesterday by Weerakorn Khamprakob, an MP of Phalang Pracharat Party, that the ministry has over 100 million litres of alcohol in stock that can be used to make alcohol-based hand gels is not true.
“Although the Covid-19 situation has caused shortage of hand sanitiser gels in the market, we cannot use all alcohol in stock as it is earmarked for making fuel. Most of the alcohol we have [is] already mixed with gasoline and therefore cannot be used to make hand gels or disinfectants. The ministry has around 1 million litres of alcohol left per day [after] fuel making.”
Energy Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong on Monday met with the Excise Department to discuss plans to obtain more alcohol from 26 Thai manufacturers to make more hand sanitiser.
“This amount of alcohol will be added to the 1 million litres per day we have left from fuel making, and we hope to start the manufacturing process very soon,”
Coronavirus
Government cancels cancellation of visa-on-arrival, visa-free travel
In yet another abrupt U- turn, the government yesterday withdrew its suspension of visa-on-arrival status for 22 countries and territories over the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, less than 24 hours after issuing the order, citing the “need for more research.”
The areas affected are Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Macau, China and Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Republic of Vanuatu, and Taiwan.
In an urgent cabinet meeting, attended by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, health minister Anutin Charnvirakul and foreign affairs minister Don Pramudwinai, it was agreed that the travel restriction must be delayed until a more informed decision can be made next week.
The reversal comes after government officials realised they cannot unilaterally cancel visa-on-arrival and visa-free status without consulting relevant governments. According to Chatri Anjananan, director of the Department of Consular Affairs:
“Bilateral agreements between each country have to be thoroughly examined. We still have to study the procedures first so we cannot conclude whether it will really be cancelled.”
Deputy immigration chief Cherngron Rimphadee says his department must wait for official orders to halt the visas on arrival “before taking any action.” He said in a phone interview that visas on arrival are still being handed out at airports as of today.
The latest about-face prompted former Future Forward Party spokeswoman Pannika Wanich to lash out at the government’s handling of the coronavirus response.
“All the problems we’ve had, from the Thai workers in quarantine from at-risk countries to contradictory information on masks, show that the government is illegitimate and inefficient in dealing with citizens’ problems. They are ill-equipped to handle the crisis. This [should] have been a time for them to show their skills.”
Coronavirus
China says US military may have brought virus to China
In an escalating war of words with Washington, China’s Foreign Ministry suggested yesterday that the US military might have brought the Covid-19 coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, long considered the source of the outbreak. China has taken great offence at comments by US officials accusing it of being slow to react to the virus, first detected in Wuhan late last year, and of a lack of transparency.
US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on Wednesday that China’s slow reaction to the virus had probably cost the world two months when it could have been preparing for the outbreak. But in a strongly worded tweet in English, published yesterday on his verified Twitter account, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said it’s the United States that lacks transparency.
“When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!”
Zhao, a prolific and often combative Twitter user, offered no evidence for his suggestion that the US military might be to blame for the outbreak in China.
Earlier yesterday, Zhao’s fellow Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang criticized the US for “immoral and irresponsible” comments that blamed Beijing’s response for worsening the global impact. Asked about O’Brien’s comments, Geng told a Beijing news briefing that such remarks by U.S. officials would not help US efforts, and asserted that China’s efforts to slow the spread had bought the world time to prepare for the epidemic.
“We wish that a few officials in the US would at this time concentrate their energy on responding to the virus and promoting cooperation, and not on shifting the blame to China.”
The coronavirus was first detected in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province, where around two thirds of global cases so far have been recorded. But the vast majority of new cases have been outside China in recent weeks. Chinese authorities credit the firm measures they took in January and February, including a near total shutdown of Hubei, for preventing outbreaks in other Chinese cities and slowing the spread abroad.
Washington has pointed to a decision to limit air travel from China at the end of January to fend off accusations that it responded too slowly to the virus. Critics say President Donald Trump downplayed the disease in public and the federal government was slow to roll out tests.
Currently 126,136 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 4,630 have died, the vast majority in China, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The United States has 1312 cases and at least 30 people have died.
bruce
March 13, 2020 at 11:37 am
Please tell the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that I am a Farang that lives and works in Vietnam.
I cancelled business trips to Cambodia & Thailand due to the obvious failures to report and assess. Thailand and Cambodia are now considered incubators by anyone who understands the information. It is now time to ban all travel from Thailand and Cambodia.
Their failure to prevent chinese from entering is downright scary. Does he actually think a china wearing a face mask is less of a threat than a Farang not wearing one?
I do btw, wear face masks. Also, I am respirator test fit for Hazmat response.