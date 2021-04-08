If you went to a Kolour party in Phuket, go get tested for Covid-19 | Thaiger

Phuket
If you went to a Kolour party in Phuket, go get tested for Covid-19
Partygoers who went to any of the Kolour Beachside parties in Phuket last weekend are asked to go to a local hospital for a Covid-19 test. The parties hosted more than 3,000 people, drawing concern after an attendee tested positive for Covid-19. The Phuket Provincial Government and Phuket Provincial Public Health Office released a statement yesterday advising all partygoers to get tested.
Those who attended the Kolour parties from April 2 to 3 at Shelter Phuket Dance & Night Club in Patong, Cafe Del Mar Phuket in Kamala and Illuzion nightclub on Bangla Road in Patong are asked to get tested.
The attendee who tested positive is linked to the Bangkok nightlife cluster of infections where bar hopping is said to have contributed to the spread of Covid-19 in the Thong Lor area.
So far, the Phuket health chief has confirmed 10 cases over the past few days. Health officials have not revealed a timeline for the cases, but say most cases are linked to “entertainment clusters” including at least 4 cases linked to venues in Phuket and 2 in Thong Lor.
Out of the 10 cases, the Phuket health chief reported 2 new cases today including a 29 year old Thai woman who worked for Krystal Club in Thong Lor.
SOURCES: Phuket News | Prachachat
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Do as I say, not as I do…
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has been caught without a face mask while sitting next to a Cabinet minister who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Anutin Charnvirakul, previously considered an enthusiastic proponent of mask-wearing, sat next to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob while attending a merit-making event on Tuesday. Saksayam tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.
The spotlight has been on Anutin since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and perhaps never more so than when the outspoken minister was targeting, “dirty farang”. When a confused foreign tourist refused the free face masks he was handing out as part of a PR stunt in Bangkok, it prompted a tirade of xenophobic abuse. While mildly amusing – or bemusing – at the time, many blame it for sparking a disturbing backlash against foreign residents and tourists in the Kingdom.
“Many farang dress dirty and don’t shower. As hosts we have to be very careful.” – Anutin Charnvirakul on Twitter last year.
Now a photo that appears in a Nation Thailand report shows a barefaced Health Minister sitting next to Saksayam (who is wearing a mask). A number of Cabinet ministers have begun self-isolating as a result of the Transport Minister’s positive diagnosis.
It is not the first time Anutin has forgotten to wear a face mask. In July of last year, he was forced to apologise for removing his mask while attending an event at the US Embassy in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is considering opening a field hospital in preparation for a rapid rise in Covid-19 infections that could overwhelm medical facilities in the capital. Thai PBS World reports that the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has instructed the BMA and the Ministry of Interior to arrange space in which a field hospital could be set up.
The PM says he’s confident infection numbers in Bangkok remain under control but is urging people to continue observing disease prevention measures, including avoiding high-risk locations, wearing masks, and observing social distancing. The PM has made it clear he doesn’t want another lockdown, or to order entertainment venues around the country to close. However, he warns that venues which ignore disease prevention measures will be immediately shut down.
3 large-scale parties held on the southern island of Phuket at the weekend have resulted in the province recording its first infections in 103 days. The events, organised by promoter Kolour, were held at the Shelter and Illuzion nightclubs in Patong, and at Café del Mar in Kamala. Photos indicate that the vast majority of attendees were not wearing masks and that crowd numbers (believed to over 3,000 at Café del Mar) made social distancing impossible. So far, 4 new infections have been linked to the parties.
Meanwhile, Opas Karnkavinpong from the Department of Disease Control says new cases may top 1,000 a day if restrictions are not imposed over the forthcoming holiday. The cluster linked to Bangkok entertainment venues has now led to 291 infections in the capital and beyond. Opas says those numbers will almost certainly increase and spread throughout Thailand without tougher restrictions being implemented over the holiday period.
Prominent virologist Yong Poovorawan, from Chulalongkorn University, has confirmed the Bangkok cluster is the UK variant, which can spread 1.7 times faster than the original strain. He says this means that infections in 2021 could be 10 times higher than last year. However, if current restrictions remain 10 times more relaxed than they were during the first outbreak in 2020, infections could skyrocket to 100 times higher than last year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Tourism
Thai tourism operators slam government’s inefficient vaccine rollout
Representatives from Thailand’s tourism sector have blasted what they see as an ineffective and disorganised national vaccine rollout. Operators say the scheme will not allow the Kingdom to achieve herd immunity, with tourism possibly affected by a third outbreak.
Domestic tourism was starting to recover after taking a hit during the second outbreak late last year, with Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi from the Thai Hotels Association saying operators were beginning to see things pick up ahead of the Songkran holiday.
“We cannot stop operations every time a new cluster causes the government to impose strict restrictions. The most urgent need right now is a pro-active strategy for the country’s public inoculation.”
Marisa echoes top virologist Yong Poovorawan in calling for the vaccination rate to be accelerated. She adds that private firms must be given approval to order different types of vaccines if herd immunity is to be achieved.
The Bangkok Post reports that some hotels have reported cancellations of both room and restaurant reservations, but most guests holding Songkran bookings appear to be waiting for government updates. Average hotel occupancy over the forthcoming holiday is expected to be around 30%, although rising infections could lead to a drop.
Meanwhile, Supant Mongkolsuthree from the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking is also urging the government to ramp up the rollout of vaccines and for private companies to be allowed to import doses.
“Authorities are slow in vaccinating people. They should relax some regulations to facilitate companies that want to import vaccines and give them to employees.”
Supant says the rise in infections will slow down economic recovery, just as Phuket got the go-ahead for a quarantine-free re-opening to vaccinated tourists from July.
The JSCCIB’s is expected to revise down its GDP growth forecast as a result of the latest outbreak. The JSCCIB is seriously concerned about whether the government can control the spread of infections.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
