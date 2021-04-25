More closures in Bangkok, starts tomorrow | Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

More closures in Bangkok, starts tomorrow

Tim Newton

Published 

23 seconds ago

 on 

More closures in Bangkok, starts tomorrow

It’s not a formal lockdown, but it may as well be, with newly announced closures from the BMA.

From tomorrow, Monday, a lot more services, public spaces and businesses around Bangkok will be closed. Additionally events will be limited to just 20 people, down from the former limitation of 50 people. Face mask-wearing will be enforced with a fine of 20,000 baht, a situation that is now in force in 31 other provinces around the country.

But there is no curfew, although shopping centres must now close at 8pm, supermarkets at 9pm and convenience stores will have to close at 10pm until 4am. More about the early closing of those services in red zone provinces HERE.

Here is a list of the businesses, public spaces and service that will have to close from midnight tonight…

• Cinemas
• Water parks, amusement theme parks, inside and outside shopping malls
• Zoos
• Rollerblading and skateboard parks
• Snooker and billiards parlours
• Bowling alleys and video game shops
• Internet cafes
• Public swimming pools
• Exercise facilities and fitness centres
• Exhibition venue, Exhibition center, Convention center
• Museums
• Public libraries
• Plant nurseries
• Aged care facilities
• Boxing stadiums and boxing schools
• Martial arts studios
• Tattoo parlours
• Dance studios
• Horse racing
• Amulet shops
• Weight control clinics
• Health establishments, Thai massage and foot massage
• All kinds of sporting grounds
• Entertainment venues
• Service venues, meeting rooms, banquet rooms and other venues
• The opening of shopping centres from 11am-9pm
• The opening of shopping centres from 11am-9pm
(this is out of step with the earlier edict closing shopping centres at 8pm – check with your local mall)
• Beauty salons, hairdressers – may open but customers have to wait outside
• All types of sports competition fields
• Public parks and exercise locations
• Convenience stores open from 5am – 10pm
• No gatherings of more than 20 people

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Tim Newton

Bangkok

Man arrested for allegedly stealing from foreign men he met through online dating

Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

Friday, April 23, 2021

By

Man arrested for allegedly stealing from foreign men he met through online dating
Photo by Thai Immigration

Immigration police in Bangkok arrested a 29-year-old Thai man who allegedly stole from foreign men he met through dating applications like Grindr. Allegedly, he even drugged some of his dates. Police say the man would sleep with the men in hotel rooms and then somehow get them to reveal their passwords for their online banking account. Police say he would then transfer money to his account. Victims say the man also stole cash and other valuables. Officers say the man stole a total of more than 1 million baht from at least 10 foreign men.

The suspect allegedly used a fake name for his profiles on gay dating applications such as Grindr, Blued, Romeo, Aloha and Homet. Police say the suspect targeted wealthy foreign men and would persuade them to sleep with him at a hotel. Officers suspect the man has been stealing from his dates for more than a year.

Several foreigners reported the man to the police. Some victims report being drugged. An arrest warrant was then issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court. Police arrested the man at a condominium in the Chong Nonsi area. Officers seized 10 bank account books and cash cards from his room.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

More staff to man Covid-19 hotlines after complaints of unanswered calls

Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

Friday, April 23, 2021

By

More staff to man Covid-19 hotlines after complaints of unanswered calls
Stock photo by Hassan Ouajbir for Pexels

Thousands of people have been calling Thailand’s Covid-19 hotline each day and many calls from those seeking hospital beds, medical attention or ambulance services are going unanswered. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha even called 2 of the hotline numbers and he says no one answered his calls. Now the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration plans to revamp the emergency call centre with plans to add more staff and call lines.

For the past month, in the midst of the largest wave of infections in Thailand since the start of the pandemic, up to 3,500 people have called the 1669 Covid-19 hotline each day, according to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang. Many people have complained that they have been unable to reach the staff. The governor says the BMA plans to allow callers to leave their names and numbers allowing staff to call them back.

“Currently the 1669 hotline has staff working three shifts to answer inquiries around the clock… However, since the new wave in March, up to 3,500 people have been calling daily. Callers who exceed our capacity will have to wait for their turn, and if they hang up and dial in again, they will be put at the end of the queue. This has resulted in many people complaining that the line was never available.”

After the prime minister’s calls to both the 1668 and 1669 hotlines went unanswered, Prayut said he would look into how the hotlines were managed to fix the problem.

“I tried both numbers, but nobody answered. I want to find out if this is because there are too few health personnel manning the lines, or if they are too busy tending to patients in hospitals.”

The BMA will also get more medical staff to help transport Covid-19 patients to hospitals after complaints that some have waited at home long periods waiting for an ambulance. The governor says the some of the night staff workers while change to a day shift to help with transporting patients during busy hours.

“In the early phase, we will move some of the staff on night shift to work on day shift from 8am to 4pm, which is the period when more people require medical services… Then, we will increase the ambulances as well as their trips per day to make sure that no patients are left at home.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

BTS

K-Pop's BTS launching pop-up in Bangkok May 1

Avatar

Published

3 days ago

on

Thursday, April 22, 2021

By

K-Pop's BTS launching pop-up in Bangkok May 1
PHOTO: BTS can't perform yet, but they are sending their pop-up to Bangkok next month.

Thai BTS fans are celebrating as the first official BTS pop-up in Thailand is set to open in Bangkok on May 1. The world-famous K-Pop group will launch the Map of the Soul pop-up at EmQuartier in Bangkok. Until now, Thai fans, or ARMY as they are known, have waited while pop-ups shops were launched around the world. The exhibit will be open from May 1 to July 25 and access will only be available by pre-registration online, which opens tomorrow.

ARMYs worldwide were devastated when Covid-19 forced the postponement of BTS’s “Map of the Soul” world tour, but the band, famous for their appreciation and interaction with their fans – they hold the Guinness World Record for most Twitter engagement! – have worked to find ways to raise fan morale during the pandemic. They released the album BE with a Grammy-nominated single “Dynamite” and launched these pop-up events where Bangkok ARMYs can pose in front of BTS music video backdrops and shop for official BTS merchandise.

Tickets purchased online will reserve fans a 1 hour visit to the pop-up on a certain date and time slot. Reservations for each week will open on the Friday previous for booking of the event on the M Floor of The EmQuartier. Bookings must arrive 10-15 minutes early and be verified by mobile phone OTP, after which fans will receive a wristband and queue for safe entry.

Strict Covid-19 safety measures will be in place, limiting the number of entries at a time, requiring social distancing and masks, and offering hand sanitiser when entering and exiting.

BTS, the 7-member South Korean boy band formed in 2011 debuted in 2013 and became one of the biggest bands in the world holding 18 Guinness World Records, appearing frequently in Time magazine influence lists, and setting music records on charts around the world. They’ve sold 20 million albums and equalled The Beatles’ record for reaching 4 number 1 albums in the US within one year.

It was estimated their sales account for about the same of South Korea’s entire GDP as Korean Air, being the reason to visit cited by 1 in every 13 tourists, and over 40% of all music sales in the country along with 25% of American K-Pop sales, having the top-selling worldwide physical album of 2020.

BTS have addressed the UN and their endorsements have caused companies and organisations to experience huge jumps in income, including multiple charities they have raised millions for. Their charitable work, devotion to fans, and addressing of difficult topics in their music such as mental health, loss, bullying, individualism and other social commentary have earned BTS praise as more than just your average boy band. Huge turnout is expected for the Bangkok opening of the BTS Map of the Soul pop-up at the EmQuartier next month.

SOURCE: The Smart Local

