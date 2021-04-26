Thai government considering “targeted lockdown”, new colour-coding of provinces | Thaiger

Amid growing calls to impose a national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, Thailand’s government is considering a more moderate response. According to the Bangkok Post, Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry is proposing “targeted lockdown” restrictions and a new colour classification for high-risk provinces.

At a meeting held yesterday, officials agreed a revised approach to colour-coding, to replace the current red, orange, yellow, green system. Under the new approach, there will be only 3 colour-coded zones. Dark red will apply to areas under maximum control, followed by red and orange. Kiattiphum says provincial officials are authorised to adopt targeted lockdown measures locally.

Also discussed at yesterday’s meeting was the hospital bed crisis in Bangkok, which Kiattiphum says is being addressed.

“It was found the problem stems from management procedures. Therefore, we discussed ways to better handle management of beds.”

He insists there are currently enough beds, but should the situation worsen over the next 2 weeks, there will be a shortage of beds for severely ill people. He adds that hospitalisation for those with only mild symptoms is being reduced to 10 days from 14, in order to free up more beds.

Meanwhile, deputy government spokesperson, Traisuree Taisaranakul, says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is in talks with the private sector regarding the procurement of vaccines. On Wednesday, the PM will meet with a number of business representatives, including the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Bankers’ Association, and the Association of Thai Travel Agents, among others.

“They will be given an opportunity to present proposals to buy more vaccine doses and ideas on how to distribute them after the private sector wanted to procure vaccine doses for personnel in the industrial sector.”

Yesterday, Thailand reported a record high of 11 new deaths, including a pregnant woman. The death toll now stands at 140 since the beginning of the pandemic. 2,438 new infections were logged yesterday, only 5 of which were imported.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

