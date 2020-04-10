Illegal Chinese casino in Pattaya operating after curfew – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Police from several units, including the Transnational Crime Unit of Chon Buri, led a raid last night on an illegal casino in Pattaya where nearly a dozen people were gambling. It was located above a Chinese Restaurant.

Police went to the Fu Manow Chinese Restaurant at about 10:15pm after a tip that there was an illegal gathering happening in a secret VIP room above the restaurant. Such a meeting violates the current national curfew period of 10pm to 4am, under the Emergency Decree to help stop spread of the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Police found a posh VIP karaoke room on the second floor along with 10 people gambling. 7 Chinese men, 2 Thai women and a Russian woman were gambling with about 100,000 baht, playing several different Chinese style gambling games on a custom table.

The owner of the restaurant, 50 year old “Beijing Heilongjiang” (clearly a pseudonym) was immediately arrested. He faces multiple charges including providing gambling facilities, violating the Thai emergency decree, curfew violations and possibly other charges as well.

The ten unnamed gamblers will also face significant charges including violating the Emergency Decree, gambling and curfew violations. All 10 were arrested and taken to Pattaya Police Station.

Police warn Pattaya residents that those who violate the Emergency Decree and continue to hold gatherings and parties that threaten public health by potentially spreading the Covid19 Coronavirus will be “dealt with severely”.

Violation of the Emergency Decree carries penalties of fines of up to a 100,000 baht and/or up to 2 years in prison.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News