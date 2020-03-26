Thailand’s State of Emergency – INFOGRAPHIC | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand’s State of Emergency – INFOGRAPHIC

Thailand's State of Emergency – INFOGRAPHIC
INFOGRAPHIC: Australian Embassy in Thailand
No fuss, clear, easy to read. This infographic from the Australian Embassy in Thailand lays out all the latest restrictions imposed on people living in Thailand at the moment under the current State of Emergency. The situation is likely to update daily. We will publish all the latest information at thethaiger.com. We have a social page dedicated to the Covid-19 coronavirus HERE.

With thanks to the Australian Embassy in Thailand.

Thailand's State of Emergency - INFOGRAPHIC | News by The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday)

1 hour ago

March 26, 2020

Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday)
PHTO: Public spaces like Bang Wad dam will now be closed to the public - Thaiger

Additional measures are being rolled out in Phuket as the Provincial Office refines the local needs to restrict the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Some public offices are being closed, or services restricted, including at the Land Transport Office (most expats’ favourite place!).

Dental clinics will be closed but dental clinics within hospitals will remain open.

Finally, the notice lists a number of public spaces which will now be closed, including running areas around dams on the island and the Saphan Hin sports centre.

The notice also lists penalties for people that don’t follow the new guidelines.

Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday) | News by The Thaiger

Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday) | News by The Thaiger

April Thai lottery postponed

20 hours ago

March 25, 2020

April Thai lottery postponed
PHOTO: thaivisa

The Thai national lottery scheduled for April 1 will now take place on May 2, and the other April 16 and May 2 lottery draws have been cancelled. The Thai Government Lottery Office made the announcement today. The bi-monthly drawing of the six magic numbers is one of the most watched TV programs in Thailand.

The move, sure to disappoint many Thai people, already down on their luck due to the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and hoping to win the lottery during these difficult times, is intended “to promote social distancing”, according to a spokesman for the office.

The Chairman of the Lottery Office, Phachara Anantaslip, say that if the situation worsens, there may be further postponements.

The Lottery Office is also considering temporarily using online channels or machines to distribute tickets during the crisis, saying that they don’t want to put the public at risk, and encourage social distancing from the usual individual ticket vendors. This means, however, that many low income workers, who depend on selling lottery tickets, many whom are disabled, will be out of work during this period, joining millions of others.

Thailand’s government announced a series of measuresintended to help such “informal workers,” including cash handouts of 5000 baht per month per person for those who qualify.

Source: The Pattaya News

Thai Airways suspends all flights, some from today

1 day ago

March 25, 2020

Thai Airways suspends all flights, some from today
PHOTO: Thai Airways and Thai Air Asia have separately suspended flights to the Chinese city of Wuhan - Tha PBS World

The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim: Thai Airways, the national carrier, has announced the suspension of all operations until May 31. The struggling carrier, once considered one of Asia’s most luxurious airlines, said yesterday that the suspension is necessary “because the global pandemic has prompted many countries to impose border closures and lockdowns, forcing many Thai offices abroad to close temporarily and making it impossible to operate to those destinations.”

Acting president Chakkrit Parapanthukul said in a statement that, compounded by a sharp reduction in passenger numbers, the continuation of operations would increase the airline’s already massive losses.

A statement from the airline’s public relations department read:

  • “Starting today (March 25), all Thai flights from Bangkok to Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Seoul, Phnom Penh, Vientiane, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Yangon, Singapore, Jakarta, Denpasar, Kunming, Xiamen, Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Karachi, Kathmandu, Lahore, Dhaka, Islamabad and Colombo are suspended.
  • Domestically, flights to Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi will be operated by Thai Smile, a subsidiary of Thai Airways.
  • Starting March 27, Thai flights to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth will be suspended
  • From April 1, Thai will cease all flights to Europe, which includes London, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen, Oslo, Moscow and Stockholm.”

Thai Airways has already suspended services to Sendai, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Pusan, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Rome, Milan, Vienna, New Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta, Chennai, Hyderabad, Muscat Dubai, Oakland and Bengaluru airports.

Passengers who purchased Thai Aiways tickets or joint tickets with Thai Smile before today can exchange their tickets for travel vouchers, which are valid for one year without extra charge, on flights scheduled between today and May 31 for Asian routes, and between April 1 and May 31 for European routes, as well as routes to New Zealand and Australia.

Alternatively, passengers can use the thaiairways.com website to changes their flight plans.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

