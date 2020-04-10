14 Thai provinces apply travel restrictions for residents | The Thaiger

14 provincial governors around the country have declared ‘travel restrictions’ in and out of their provinces. Under the emergency decree PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has given full authority to provincial governors to increase prevention measures. The ‘lockdowns’ are done to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In some provinces, inter district and inter sub-district travel is also being restricted.

The 14 provinces and the dates for travel restrictions …

Chiang Rai, 9 – 30 April

Tak, 2 – 16 April

Nan, 5 – 17 April

Phrae 10 – 17 April

Bung Karn, 7 – 30 April

Phuket, 30 March – 30 April

Songkhla, 6 – 30 April

Satun, 3 – 30 April

Trat from 4 April until further notice

Pattani from 28 March until further notice

Yala from 29 March until further notice

Narathiwat from 29 March until further notice

Pattaya City from 9 April until further notice

Ranong from 6 April until further notice

Travel restrictions and ‘lockdown’ orders differ from province to province, check you local media for details. Most are also rolling out checkpoint temperature checks or even door-to-door checks of residents.

Exemptions are made for, transportation of necessary goods, medical care personnel and those who receive permissions from officials to travel in and out of their provinces.

SOURCE: Thai Residents