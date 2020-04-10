14 Thai provinces apply travel restrictions for residents | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

14 Thai provinces apply travel restrictions for residents

Anukul

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: youtube.com
14 provincial governors around the country have declared ‘travel restrictions’ in and out of their provinces. Under the emergency decree PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has given full authority to provincial governors to increase prevention measures. The ‘lockdowns’ are done to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In some provinces, inter district and inter sub-district travel is also being restricted.

The 14 provinces and the dates for travel restrictions …

  • Chiang Rai, 9 – 30 April
  • Tak, 2 – 16 April
  • Nan, 5 – 17 April
  • Phrae 10 – 17 April
  • Bung Karn, 7 – 30 April
  • Phuket, 30 March – 30 April
  • Songkhla, 6 – 30 April
  • Satun, 3 – 30 April
  • Trat from 4 April until further notice
  • Pattani from 28 March until further notice
  • Yala from 29 March until further notice
  • Narathiwat from 29 March until further notice
  • Pattaya City from 9 April until further notice
  • Ranong from 6 April until further notice

Travel restrictions and ‘lockdown’ orders differ from province to province, check you local media for details. Most are also rolling out checkpoint temperature checks or even door-to-door checks of residents.

Exemptions are made for, transportation of necessary goods, medical care personnel and those who receive permissions from officials to travel in and out of their provinces.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

