Chiang Mai bans booze to battle coronavirus | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Mai bans booze to battle coronavirus
There’s likely to be a rush on for booze over the next few days in Chiang Mai. The northern province is banning alcohol sales for 10 days, from April 10 – 20 in its local battle with the Covid-19 coronavirus. Provincial governor Charoenrit Sanguansat issued the order yesterday.
He says the Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee has already issued emergency measures to deal with the outbreak in Chiang Mai, but the situation has not improved.
“To enhance measures to monitor, control, and prevent the spread of the virus by focusing on risks of infection and people’s needs, the Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee has ordered retail and wholesale stores to temporarily stop alcohol sales.”
He added that the announcement was made under the Communicable Diseases Act, and the national state of emergency declared last week
“Entrepreneurs who violate this order will be punished with not more than a year in prison or a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht, or both, under Section 52 of the Communicable Diseases Act, or they will face not more than 2 years in jail or a fine of up to 40,000 baht or both, under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree.”
“This order will be in effect from April 10 to 20.”
SOURCE:The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
“In Khilek subdistrict alone, about 30 returnees from risky areas are reportedly in self-quarantine after being laid off. So community leaders in the Chiang Mai provincial and local administrative organisation, and the hospital in neighbouring Ban Ram Poeng decided to lock down the community and set up screening.”
Volunteers at each checkpoint are taking the body temperature and travel histories of people entering, as well as handing out surgical masks, face shields, and hand wash gels.
“Meanwhile, another group of volunteers are spraying disinfectant around homes, temples, markets and other public areas to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.”
In addition to the stock issued by the authorities, the small community of about 10,000 has established funds to buy materials to make face shields, disinfectants and other emergency medical supplies to help, according to Siriphakphokhin.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai firefighters chased up a tree by wild elephants
Firefighters in Thailand’s North were chased up a tree by a herd of elephants yesterday. The group were on patrol searching for fires in Chiang Mai province’s Omkoi district.
The men told reporters they were patrolling for fires when they ran across a small herd of wild elephants. Fearing for their safety, the fled up a nearby tree and stayed there until the elephants went their way.
Located in the south of Chiang Mai Province, Omkoi is the home of the Omkoi Wildlife Sanctuary, which has a number of rare and endangered species including wild Asian elephants. But stumbling across wild elephants in the park is uncommon as it has a small population.
The firefighters were in the area as part of efforts to fight and spot forest fires burning across the province. Many villagers start fires to improve annual mushroom harvests and prepare land for planting new crops.
In another story, two men have been arrested in relation to fires that have caused widespread damage in Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. The two are alleged to have started a fire in a forest area in Ban Thung Pong Tai, in Hang Dong District.
The men admitted to starting the fire but claimed “that they were only trying to create a fire protection line”, fighting fire with fire and providing protection from other fires in the park, but their fire got out of control. They face criminal charges.
In Chiang Mai’s Mae Chaem district, a major source of corn crops, the district chief ordered an investigation after reports of a fire in the Pa Baan Tuan area. Officials arrived to find a man standing in the area with a lighter in his hand (doh!).
The man was taken into custody, and told authorities he was taking a shortcut home when he saw a pile of leaves and branches. He says he decided to get rid of them by lighting a fire which got out of hand.
The was taken into custody where he will have time to reflect on much better excuses in the future.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government screws sex workers over 5,000 baht stimulus
Thousands of Thai sex workers, estimated to be around 300,000, mostly out of work due to the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis, will receive no labour protection from the government. Empower Foundation, an organisation for the rights and opportunities for sex workers across Thailand, has sent a letter to the government pleading for help.
“Many are mothers and main family providers and carers. Due to Covid-19 the government has ordered closures of entertainment places which means that over 100,000 sex worker across Thailand are out of a job. In emergencies women are often the ones who do the work of caring for others. Yet this work is not recognised, nor compensated or supported.”
“For example, even though entertainment places are reported to earn around 6.4 billion dollars per year and sex workers create 4-10% of the GDP. Sex workers are criminalized and left out of labour protection and social security. The closure order affects sex workers who now have no income at all. Sex workers are ready to help society, but also still must pay their rent, live and care for their family.”
The organisation is yet to receive a response from the government, and it’s estimated the number of sex workers without a job across the country has now reached 300,000.
Mai Janta, a community representative of sex workers in Chiang Mai working at Empower Foundation, told reporters that they were the first to be affected when the government declared all entertainment venues closed.
“When the massage parlours, bathing venues, bars and karaoke closed we all agreed with and supported the government’s measures. Yet our kind of work means that we have zero chance of any income during this time. Also the government has shown no interest in helping at all. Now we can only follow the situation and check in on the women we know of, which is our 3,091 members across Chiang Mai.
“This government has focused on arresting and enforcing, never supporting. The labour law has never protected these women even though we contribute greatly to the economy. There are some women who are under the social security scheme; those working for larger businesses who have proper working hours such as beer girls, karaoke girls and such. But freelancers and women working in bars are often left out in the cold,” according to Chiang Mai City News.
“The government’s 5000 baht compensation, which is still not available and may not be for months, only applies to a few women, as most are migrant workers or tribal people with no Thai ID.”
“These are the most vulnerable of all. They have nowhere to go and no resources at all. What we want is the nearly 500 million baht the government seized a few years ago from the human trafficking owners of Victoria Secret and Natalie massage parlors.”
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai CitynewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand Covid-19 Stats
Phuket migrant workers permitted to return home
UPDATE: Visa amnesty signed by PM
Phuket officially announces restricted travel between districts from April 13
International visitor numbers down 35% January-March, exceeding worst predictions
Former Deputy PM stresses need for more testing, emulating South Korean model
Pattaya commences ‘restricted access’ from April 9 onwards
111 new Thai coronavirus cases. 3 more deaths, all foreigners
Over half returning from Indonesia tested positive with Covid-19
Village headman fires 8 bullets into an officer at a check point in northern Thailand
Chiang Mai bans booze to battle coronavirus
Health ministry begs children to ‘save parents’ and avoid Songkran visits
Phuket reports 14 new coronavirus cases, total now 140
Thailand’s “Wild Boar” vows to save his province
Boris Johnson ‘stable’ but on oxygen support as he battles coronavirus
Government doubles cash stimulus period for informal workers
Coronavirus UPDATE: Bad 24 hours in UK and US, Panama comes up with novel prevention
All new arrivals to Thailand banned, effective immediately
Onerous new document requirements for stranded foreigners announced
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
30 arrested for violating emergency decree, 18 teens jailed
Thai banks report they can handle the impacts of the virus
National curfew announced. Takes effect tomorrow.
Thai Airways goes into hibernation until end of May, others ground fleets too
Philippine President Duterte: “Shoot them dead”
Malaysia’s coronavirus cases will peak in mid-April: WHO
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Phuket governor orders all hotels to close
British businessman jumps to his death in Bangkok
More than 100 horses dead as African Horse Sickness strikes Thailand
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
- Bangkok4 days ago
British businessman jumps to his death in Bangkok
- Cancellations3 days ago
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
- Bangkok2 days ago
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
- Asia1 day ago
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Krabi and Phang Nga issue lockdown orders
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Even if effective, Thailand’s curfew may be extended