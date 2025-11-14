Addressing the change in the alcohol laws in Thailand

What was the law before, what has changed now and why?

November 14, 2025
Group of friends drinking beer at Khao San Road | Photo by tirachardz from Freepik

Thailand’s alcohol regulations have long been a source of confusion for both tourists and residents. But as of late 2025, the Thai government has officially made adjustments to two key aspects of its alcohol policy. These changes mark a shift toward a more flexible and tourism-friendly approach, while still retaining Thailand’s broader public health framework.

Here’s what’s new under the updated alcohol law 2025 and what it means for you.

What changed in Thailand’s alcohol laws?

There are two main updates under the most recent amendments:

  1. Extended permitted drinking hours
    Drinking hours have been extended from midnight to 1am, allowing patrons in licensed venues to continue consuming alcohol for an additional hour.

  2. Pilot removal of 2pm–5pm alcohol sales ban in restaurants
    A six-month pilot programme now allows alcohol to be sold in restaurants between 2pm and 5pm, a window that had previously been off-limits for decades.

The changes follow a decision by the National Alcohol Policy Committee and are part of a broader strategy to support tourism and economic growth during peak travel seasons and festival periods.

Why did the alcohol laws change?

Addressing the change in the alcohol laws in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo via INN News

The 2pm to 5pm sales ban was originally put in place decades ago to discourage government officials from drinking during working hours. However, as Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum explained after the recent committee meeting:

“This rule was originally introduced to prevent government officials from drinking in the afternoon. That era is over now, and I believe no officials today drink during those hours.”

In a move to modernise outdated regulations, the Ministry of Public Health and other government bodies agreed that the afternoon restriction no longer served a meaningful purpose. The pilot programme is being used to evaluate the effects of this change on public health, social behaviour, and economic outcomes. A review will be conducted after six months to determine whether it should become permanent.

New drinking penalties: What you need to know

In addition to extending the drinking hours, a new enforcement clause was introduced under the alcohol law 2025. This rule applies to anyone drinking outside the legal hours, not just the venues serving the alcohol.

On November 8, it became illegal for customers to drink past the legal cutoff of 1am, even if they are in a licensed venue. Violators can be fined up to 10,000 baht, with enforcement targeted at improving public safety and limiting late-night alcohol-related incidents, especially drink-driving accidents.

Previously, only the venue was liable for breaking the curfew. Now, both the venue and the individual drinker can be penalised.

What remains unchanged?

A sticker on the fridge of the 7-11 that states the times in which alcohol can be sold
A sticker on the fridge of the 7-11 that states the times during which alcohol can be sold

While the new rules bring greater flexibility in some areas, other aspects of Thailand’s alcohol laws remain in place:

  • Retail sales hours are still restricted:
    You can buy alcohol at convenience stores and supermarkets only between 11am to 2pm and 5pm to midnight. This retail ban during the afternoon still applies to places like 7-Eleven, supermarkets, and mom-and-pop shops.

  • Minimum legal drinking age:
    The minimum age remains 20 years old, and selling alcohol to minors is strictly prohibited.

  • Restrictions on certain days and locations:
    Alcohol cannot be sold on election days, and certain public institutions such as temples, hospitals, and schools remain alcohol-free zones.

  • Dry days for religious holidays:
    Hotels, airports, and licensed tourist areas may continue to serve alcohol during major Buddhist holidays, but retail sales will often be restricted.

What does this mean for tourists and expats?

If you’re living in Thailand or just visiting, these new rules offer more flexibility, especially during daytime meals. Now, it’s legal to enjoy a glass of wine or beer with a late lunch, without worrying about breaking the law during the previously restricted 2pm to 5pm window.

However, it’s essential to:

  • Know the hours: Last call is now 1am for drinking, but alcohol sales by shops still close at midnight.

  • Avoid after-hours drinking: Even if you have a drink in hand, if it’s past 1am, you could be fined.

  • Understand venue types: Hotels, airports, and entertainment zones may operate under different rules, but general venues must follow national regulations.

  • Respect cultural norms: While alcohol is legal, it’s still discouraged in many religious or conservative settings.

Thailand alcohol law 2025: Summary of key updates

Change Previous Rule New Rule
Drinking hours Until midnight Until 1am
Restaurant alcohol sales Banned 2pm–5pm Allowed (6-month trial)
After-hours drinking No penalty for drinkers Drinkers fined up to 10,000 baht
Retail alcohol sales 11am–2pm, 5pm–midnight Unchanged
Hotels/airports on dry days Limited or restricted Allowed under new exceptions

