Army disinfecting Bangkok streets | The Thaiger

Army disinfecting Bangkok streets
The Royal Thai Army this morning began spraying roads in Bangkok with disinfectant to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus . the Royal Thai Army units have been deployed to carry out the daily cleaning from 1am to 5am until the end of March.
A spokesman says the spraying, approved at a high-level meeting chaired by army chief Apirat Kongsompong, is performed by the Army Air Defense Artillery Unit and the Army Chemical Department, assisted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
Trucks spray a disinfectant solution on roads that pass through crowded areas, operating in the early hours to avoid causing traffic jams. The cleaning is focussing on trading areas , transport stations, ports, education facilities, outdoor activity areas and public gathering points.
The government has also imposed a two-week shutdown of nightspots and entertainment venues to combat the outbreak.
An army spokesman says it is an “opportune time” to clean the streets and roads.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Nation
Bars, clubs and cinemas closed, but only in Bangkok and only for 14 days
Such is the speed of the news cycle at the moment, we can hardly keep up with the updates and changes in the ongoing reactions by the Thai government to the Covid-19 story. This morning the Thai PM was ‘thinking’ about closing down bars and entertainment venues, now it’s actually happened, but only in and around Bangkok.
The Cabinet has approved a temporary closure of entertainment venues in Bangkok and Greater Bangkok for 14 days, starting from tomorrow (Wednesday). The government says they are stepping up measures to stem the Covid-19 Coronavirus outbreak.
Affected venues include movie theatres, bars and traditional massage parlours. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that the resolution did not amount to putting the city or the country on lockdown as it did not restrict the movement of people.
“It only affects places of mass gatherings.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test
TV celebrity and boxing camp manager Matthew Deane, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 6, was together with many others who were at the Lumpini boxing stadium in Ramintra Bangkok, north east of the city centre.
The mayor of the Chachoengsao provincial administration organisation (PAO), Kitti Paopiamsap posted in his Facebook last night at 8.50pm saying that a laboratory test at Paolo Hospital confirmed he was also infected with Covid-19. He believed he contracted the virus while at the Lumpini Boxing Stadium on March 6 from TV celebrity Mathew Deane.
After confirmation of the virus, this event sent shockwaves through the local community due to the large number of socal activities he had attened in the past week.
The different functions that Kitti attended included…
- March 6, a merit-making ceremony at a cock fighting ring, an activity at TamBom Napho Hospital in Sanam Chai Khet district.
- March 7, Mr Kitti went to 5 wedding ceremonies, 2 temple fairs, at Wat Phai Kaew and Wat Sanamchan, and a funeral at Wat dong Yang, all in Ban Pho district.
- March 8, he visited an elderly people’s group in Bang Nam Priew District and attended a funeral at Wat Sam Yaek in Bang Pakong district.
- March 11, he was at a funeral at Wat Sukharam in Bang Pakong.
- March 12, he met with representative of the elderly from all districts, had a meeting with Muslim people in Bang Narm Priew and attended the funeral of a forner abbot in Phanom Sarakham district.
- March 13, he was at a funeral in Bang Phaidistrict.
- March 14, Mr Kitti went to a wedding in tambon Klong Luang Peng and an ordination ceremony in Muang district, according to Bangkok Post.
He had met hundreds of people in these events, and some of them very closely.
Mr. Kitti asked his relatives, friends and other people in Chachoengsao province, who had been in close contact with him, to check their health and comply strictly with the advice of the Public Health Ministry, by either entering home quarantine and to see a doctor immediately if they develop a fever, sore throat, cough or runny nose.
Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports that Army special advisor General Nathaporn Srisawat said today that Major General Rachit Aarunwong, director of the Army Welfare Department and president of the Lumpini boxing stadium, is also infected with Covid-19 and is currently being treated in hospital.
“However, the patient has no fever and his lungs are normal, adding that all members of his family had been observed at home and is in quarantine for 14 days. General Nathaporn also said that the army has traced 36 people who were in close contact with Major General Rachit in the past 14 days and confined them to their residences for observation. 60 other people have also been quarantined.”
SOURCE: thaipbsworld / Bangkok Post
“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night
Suvarnabhumi International Airport is largely deserted as virus fears grips travellers. It was eerily quiet at Suvarnabhumi at 9pm on Saturday night, as both the arrival and departure halls were practically empty.
The managing director of Airports of Thailand Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, admitted that he had not expected to see such an atmosphere at the airport on Saturday March 14. To prove his point, Mr. Nitinai displayed a series of pictures on his Facebook account showing how the airport looks when there were no passengers at all on last Saturday night, as fears about Covid-19 take their toll on arrivals.
“Never would I imagine to see and image like this one.”
PHOTO: Suvarnabhumi’s check-in counters deserted – Nitinai Sirismatthakarn
Another picture shows a row of taxis parked at the arrival terminal, waiting for passengers who will never appear.
Airport deputy director, Mr Kittipong said that the terminal’s adjacent parking areas will be closed from 8am today.
“Zone 6 parking lot at Suvarnabhumi airport has been closed until further notice. The zone will be cleaned during the closure to cope with the spread of Covid-19. Also, the closure would not cause problems because few people were currently using the parking areas. While zone 6 is closed, motorists can use the parking building and parking zones 2-5 in front of the passenger terminal.”
For more information about airport’s car park situation, call the operation centre at 02 1329 511 around the clock.
SOURCE: Thai PBS world / Bangok Post / Nation Thailand
