7 key service required by all Thai banks during ‘disruption’ | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
7 key service required by all Thai banks during ‘disruption’
The Bank of Thailand is demanding all Thai financial institutions to continue providing 7 basic financial services, including money withdrawals, fund transfers, deposits, payments, cash management and settlement systems, in an effort to avoid potential Covid-19 related disruption.
Secretary-general of the Thai Bankers Association, Kobsak Duangdee, says after the conference call between all banks and the central bank, they’ve all come to an agreement…
“The central bank is requiring banks to rehearse internal operations so-called business continuity plans (BCPs), for several scenarios related to virus outbreak disruptions. Banks need to ensure that mobile banking will be available in an emergency. And as for branching services, they need to ensure hygienic and sanitation systems to contain the spread.”
Mr Kobsak say, the government’s soft loan measures through the Government Savings Bank up to 150 billion baht will help boost customers’ financial liquidity.
GH Bank president Chatchai Sirilai says “the seven services are considered crucial services that banks must continue operating and the bank’s BCP comprises three parts…
- First, splitting staff at headquarters into at least two teams and shifts to ensure available employees if one team is infected
- Second, allowing some employees at headquarters to work from home to reduce congestion.
- Third, the bank will move its backup facilities online in case of a lockdown of headquarters to ensure that financial services remain available
Bangkok Bank executive chairman Deja Tulananda says “the bank has stepped up measures under the BCP and the bank has prepared readiness for business operations.”
Moreover, the central bank is letting banks offer additional financial assistance to customers affected by the outbreak to ease their financial burden on a case-by-case basis. Banks are offering debt restructuring to both individual and commercial clients, including a ‘grace period’ of extending the period of electricity payments for specific businesses such as hotels and housing, interest rate cuts and also debt payment rescheduling. Read more about the power and water bill concessions HERE
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Coronavirus
World financial markets take stock of record losses
Global stock and oil markets plunged around the world yesterday (Wednesday) as enormous sums of stimulus, thrown at fragile economies, failed to offset concerns that the worsening Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic will tip the global economy into recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was hit by more brutal losses to finish below the 20,000-point level for the first time since 2017. During yesterday afternoon (US time), the Dow Jones index fell so much that it erased all of the gains accumulated under US President Trump’s administration, although it closed slightly above that key level. The FTSE100 has just been chugging along for the past few days (below).
In European, both Paris and Frankfurt markets slumped more than 5%, while London slumped 4%, following Asian markets earlier trading.
World oil prices continued to spiral lower with New York’s WTI crude plunging 24% to US$20.37 per barrel, its lowest in nearly 20 years.
Officials in Washington have been preparing a US$1.3 trillion stimulus package that will include deferrals on tax payments and loans for small businesses that are being decimated by the economic shutdown. They’re also mulling immediate cash payments of US$1,000 to all Americans. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development says they will provide relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until at least the end of April.
JPMorgan Chase have today speculated that US activity will shrink at least 14% in Q2, while Europe’s output would plunge 22%.
The moves by governments echo the US central bank interest rate cuts and pledges to make cash available to prevent a sudden collapse of financial markets.
The US$ has risen across the board, including against the Japanese yen which is usually seen as a safe haven investment in times of economic turbulence.
Sterling hit its lowest level against the US$ since 1985.
Some other currency comparisons today…
SOURCE: AFPKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Airports of Thailand approves Don Mueang expansion
Yesterday, the Airports of Thailand (AoT) board gave tacit approval of a master plan for the third-phase development of Don Mueang International airport costing an estimated of 39 billion baht. The expansion arrangements includes, increase of the airport’s capacity to 40 million passengers a year (currently 30 million a year), a 3.4 kilometre automated people mover system (APM), new car park buildings and a junction terminal offering retail shop space.
Don Mueang was the location of the one and only Bangkok international airport until Suvarnabhumi was opened in 2006. Don Mueang then became the defacto hub for many domestic and international budget airlines.
The new junction terminal plans will cover 100,000 square metres and include commercial space to boost the airport’s non-aviation income by 40% to 50%.
The new APM system will support the airport’s capacity to handle increasing passenger and should also ease crowding and congestion at the airport, which has been effecting traffic jams on the adjacent Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.
The AoT board has also approved the outcome of bidding for duty-free counters at Don Mueang airport. Winning the bid King Power Development will be operating the duty-free pick-up counters for 10 years and three months, from October 1, 2022 to December 31, 2032. (Surprise, surprise!)
According to a source, the development plan will be submitted to the Transport Ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council for review before it goes to the cabinet for approval. Changes to the project will be included in the environmental impact assessment report. The bidding for the third-phase development project is expected to take place within this year at the earliest.
On another current matter, the board has also proposed relief measures to help airlines cushion the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. The proposed measures include a 50% cut in landing fees and parking fees for domestic flights and international flights from and to countries heavily affected by the virus outbreak. However, the proposal will have to be approved by the cabinet before it takes effect. Read more HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Home alone. Phuket hotels hit a speed bump.
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
In the latest news, Singapore’s move to impose a stay-home policy or self-isolation for travellers within ASEAN, has hit the industry hard. Here in Phuket, hotels are winding down their traditional snowbird European business which for the most part was booked well in advance. Rates have somewhat held during this time.
One key barometer of things to come is the Russian segment, that has remained at reasonable levels in March and moves significantly downward in April. Once they move out, hotels are reporting negligible forward bookings.
Seasonal trading has shoulder and low season rates kicking in during mid-April to May and that is when room rates are expected to sharply drop.
As for the recovery bounce which everyone is talking about, the hope is that July and August which are two of the strongest months for Mainland China given school holidays and summer will see them return. Australia also ticks up in this season so if recovery is possible, these will be the first markets to return.
If the Coronavirus crisis is prolonged, a market recovery or the bounce will be pushed into the fourth quarter, when seasonal patterns emerge and the legacy snowbirds start to return.
Sadly, the low season supplementary business for MICE looks to be on the sidelines for much of the year, hence low season will see rate driven strategies to maintain cash flows.
Most worrisome is the impact on hotel and tourism employees, who often rely on more than 50% of their income in service charge. These core contributors to the Phuket economy in many cases will see a negative wealth swing, meaning debt will surpass assets, as do stress levels.
In our talks with hotels, many are working to assist employees in bank issues presently and this situation will grow worse in low season. Hotel owners face similar situations, and if any government intervention is needed, it’s within the consumer and business loan sector.
One of the biggest concerns on the island is over potential closures of bars and restaurants, which again will hit low-wage earners. Thailand has yet to act on this but from a risk mitigation point of view, this is a worst-case scenario.
Trying to predict the future is impossible, but history and cycles indicate that Asia will potentially lead the global recovery but the timeframe for this to trend in hotels is when higher rates are possible. Hence a fourth quarter uptick during the next high season, driven on seasonally strong travel patterns is the best forecast.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
Israel travel ban rankles Thailand
7 key service required by all Thai banks during ‘disruption’
Army disinfecting Bangkok streets
World financial markets take stock of record losses
Airports of Thailand approves Don Mueang expansion
Thai tourism minister plans help for tourists stranded and worried about overstaying visas
Shutters down across Phuket’s bars and entertainment industry
QANTAS to shelve all international flights by the end of the month
Waitress has double lottery win
Thai-Malaysia border sealed
Thailand to import antiviral drugs from China
40 labs certified for coronavirus testing announced
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, March 18
Pattaya beach clean up
Thai airways cancels 32 flights to 12 countries
Laos closes checkpoint at Thai border
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Be informed, be aware. Prevention and precautions in a Covid-19 world.
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered
- Business3 days ago
Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night
- Bangkok3 days ago
Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test
- Coronavirus4 days ago
83 students returning from Italy quarantined
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Huge jump as Thailand confirms 32 new coronavirus cases
- Thailand3 days ago
Thundershowers, more hot weather for the North