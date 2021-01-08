7-Eleven stores investigated over allegations of face mask price hikes | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7-Eleven stores investigated over allegations of face mask price hikes
Thailand’s Internal Trade department has investigated the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores over allegations that face masks are being sold at inflated prices. However, the department says the masks in question do not fall under the 2.50 baht cap imposed by the government. Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the department, says the face masks in question are ordinary masks, not the surgical masks which would fall under the price control measure.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the department has pointed out however, that imported ordinary masks cannot be marked up by more than 60%. Wattanasak has asked stores to provide the original import price in order to check this against what the masks are being sold for. Business owners in violation of this law could face up to 7 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 140,000 baht.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
CCSA spokesman apologises for jail threat over non-use of Mor Chana app
Yet another misunderstanding… The spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 task force has apologised for threatening those who don’t install the Mor Chana app with jail time. Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has clarified on his personal Facebook page that the risk of imprisonment only applies to those in the 28 provinces currently colour-coded red for “high risk”. His apology comes after social media users went up in arms over the threat, pointing out that many Thais do not have smartphones or devices capable of installing apps.
In his subsequent apology and clarification, Taweesin says that the penalty only applies to people in the 28 high-risk provinces who test positive for Covid-19 and do not have the Mor Chana app installed. Those individuals could face up to 2 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. He says this will be strictly applied to the provinces of Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chon Buri, Trat, and Chanthaburi. These 5 provinces currently face strict restrictions on movement due to their Covid-19 situation.
The Mor Chana contact-tracing app colour-codes users based on their level of risk, which is determined from the data they provide. It also tracks their location. Nation Thailand reports that prominent medic Parkpoom Dejhutsadin says officials want to encourage use of the app as it is a powerful contact-tracing tool. However, he adds that the CCSA spokesman has assured him that people who test positive and don’t own smartphones will not be prosecuted, provided they cooperate with officials.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Mai records 4 new Covid cases linked to same venue
The northern city of Chiang Mai has confirmed 4 new cases of coronavirus, all of which are linked to the Warm Up café in the Muang district. The province of Chiang Mai now has 11 active cases and has recorded 57 cases in total, according to deputy governor, Weerapan Dee-on.
“The 54th patient in Chiang Mai is a Thai man aged 23 from Sansai district. He displayed no symptoms. The 55th patient is another Thai man aged 28 from Muang district. He also showed no Covid-19 symptoms. The 56th patient is a Thai woman aged 28, who works in Bangkok but recently returned home to Sankamphaeng district. She had symptoms of coughing and a blocked nose. The 57th patient is another Thai woman aged 22 from Muang district. She displayed symptoms of coughing and tiredness.”
According to a Nation Thailand report, all 4 frequented the Warm Up café on New Year’s Eve.
Earlier this week, the province confirmed a 25 year old woman who’d been socialising at multiple entertainment venues had tested positive for the virus. At that stage, her infection brought the total number of cases detected in the province to 50. Following her positive diagnosis, officials embarked on a track and trace process, to determine who may have had contact with the patient. Through this, a 28 year old man who works at the Warm Up café also tested positive. On December 31, he worked from 3pm – 1am.
Officials have now tested 283 contacts who were at the venue that night and results are pending. All bars and other nightlife venues have been closed for 14 days by order of the provincial communicable disease committee. Deputy governor Weerapan says anyone else who was at the Warm Up café between December 31 and January 3 must come forward for testing.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Business
Thai Air Asia says new Covid outbreak has destroyed business
The executive chairman of Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai Air Asia, says the Covid-19 resurgence has destroyed the low-cost carrier. Tassapon Bijleveld says that even without a national lockdown, bookings have plummeted.
“Travel sentiment has plunged lower than last year. This is different this time because people are voluntarily skipping their travel plans even without a nationwide lockdown order from the government.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, Tassapon does not expect things to improve next month. Despite the Thai government introducing extra holidays over the Chinese New Year period, Tassapon predicts that the new wave of Covid-19 will prevent most domestic tourists from travelling.
“This could be the quietest Chinese New Year we’ve ever had.”
This month, Thai Air Asia bookings have dropped by over 50%, with the carrier forced to merge and cancel many flights. Some aircraft carried only 20 – 30 passengers, a significant drop on numbers just 2 months ago. Back then, it seemed Thailand had dodged the Covid bullet, with no cases of community transmission in several months. Even though restrictions were still in place on international arrivals, the domestic market was picking up somewhat.
“We were just rebounding from the first lockdown last year. Despite hardly any profits, at least we could have had a consistent revenue stream from the domestic market. But this outburst of new cases destroyed us.”
The airline industry in Thailand has been calling for a financial safety net in the form of soft loans, with 8 carriers teaming up to submit a financial aid proposal to the government last year. Tassapon says the airlines provided all the necessary information to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, as well as to 3 ministers from the Finance Ministry, and to the relevant banks. To date, they’ve had no response.
He says Thai carriers are fighting for survival and if the market doesn’t pick up next month, some may go out of business.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
