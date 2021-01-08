Boeing fined $2.5 billion USD following charges linked to 737 Max crashes | The Thaiger

World
Boeing fined $2.5 billion USD following charges linked to 737 Max crashes
Boeing is facing a $2.5 billion USD fine following criminal charges pressed by the US Justice Department for defrauding regulators. The department says Boeing concealed information about the 737 Max airplane’s automated flight control system that was a major factor in the passenger flight crashes in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people.
In October 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 crashed 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta. Just 5 months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed 6 minutes after taking off from Ethiopia. Both airplanes had malfunctions with the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, and the planes went into a nosedive shortly after takeoff.
The 737 Max planes were grounded for 20 months following the March 2019 crash and recently started taking off again.
The DOJ says Boeing concealed information about the MCAS to the Federal Aviation Administration. Since the FAA didn’t know about the automated system, the administration did not mention it in the final report certifying the aircraft. The system was then not included in the aircraft manuals and pilot training materials.
The FAA learned about the MCAS for the first time after the Lion Air crash, saying Boeing had concealed the information about the system, according to the DOJ.
SOURCE: AFP
World
US Cabinet reportedly considers invoking 25th Amendment to force Trump out of office
The United States Cabinet members are reportedly discussing whether to invoke the 25th Amendment to force President Donald Trump out of office after a mob of protesters breached the US Capitol Building. It would be the first time in US history that a president was removed from office for a non-health related issue.
Trump spread conspiracy theories after his loss, saying the election was “rigged” and “stolen.” Many say Trump incited the violence at the Capitol yesterday where many vandalised and stole property from the government.
The mob gathered in Washington, DC and stormed the Capitol Building as the House of Representative and Senate were in an unprecedented debate to certify the Electoral College votes naming Joe Biden winner of the 2020 presidential vote. Rioters broke through barricades and pushed security. A woman was shot and killed in the raid.
Now multiple US media outlets have reported that the cabinet members are holding preliminary discussions about whether to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The amendment has only been invoked 3 times to temporarily transfer power: when Ronald Reagan underwent surgery for colon cancer and twice when George W. Bush underwent routine colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007.
SOURCE: Business Insider
Protests
Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition
Pro-democracy activists have called a protest at Thung Mahamek police station in Bangkok, in a show of solidarity with 13 protesters arrested for delivering a petition to the German Embassy. Last October, members of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group led a march of thousands of people to the German Embassy on Sathorn Road. The protesters’ plan was to submit a petition urging the German government to investigate allegations that His Majesty the King was ruling Thailand from Germany.
13 activists were subsequently taken into custody and have been hit with charges of lèse majesté or violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Thailand’s lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticism or defamation of the Monarchy, is considered to be one of the harshest in the world. Those found guilty face up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Yesterday, protest group The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration posted on its Facebook page, urging those who wanted to support the charged activists to join this morning’s rally.
“Tomorrow, 13 alleged offenders in the German Embassy case are scheduled to meet with the prosecuting attorney at Thung Mahamek police station. We have organised a meeting in front of the station from 10am. If you have no trouble going there, please join us to provide support to the 13 protesters.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
World
Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO
Censorship of opinions and comments has become increasingly challenging for publishers and platforms in the time of Covid-19.
No other world health emergency has attracted such enormous coverage, facts, misinformation and outright nonsense.
And the concurrent rise and rise of social media as an information source has helped the spread of important public health information but also the inaccurate, and sometimes dangerous, mis-information.
Censorship on the major media platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube – is not new. These companies regularly remove content that they consider as objectionable, based on their company policies.
This includes hate speech, the glorification of violence, harmful, dangerous and inaccurate content.
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://link.attribute.to/cc/1791233
