image
image
image
image
Connect with us

World

Boeing fined $2.5 billion USD following charges linked to 737 Max crashes

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Boeing fined $2.5 billion USD following charges linked to 737 Max crashes | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Grounded 737 Max - Wikipedia
    • follow us in feedly

Boeing is facing a $2.5 billion USD fine following criminal charges pressed by the US Justice Department for defrauding regulators. The department says Boeing concealed information about the 737 Max airplane’s automated flight control system that was a major factor in the passenger flight crashes in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people.

In October 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 crashed 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta. Just 5 months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed 6 minutes after taking off from Ethiopia. Both airplanes had malfunctions with the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, and the planes went into a nosedive shortly after takeoff.

The 737 Max planes were grounded for 20 months following the March 2019 crash and recently started taking off again.

The DOJ says Boeing concealed information about the MCAS to the Federal Aviation Administration. Since the FAA didn’t know about the automated system, the administration did not mention it in the final report certifying the aircraft. The system was then not included in the aircraft manuals and pilot training materials.

The FAA learned about the MCAS for the first time after the Lion Air crash, saying Boeing had concealed the information about the system, according to the DOJ.

SOURCE: AFP

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

World

US Cabinet reportedly considers invoking 25th Amendment to force Trump out of office

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

20 hours ago

on

Thursday, January 7, 2021

By

US Cabinet reportedly considers invoking 25th Amendment to force Trump out of office | The Thaiger

The United States Cabinet members are reportedly discussing whether to invoke the 25th Amendment to force President Donald Trump out of office after a mob of protesters breached the US Capitol Building. It would be the first time in US history that a president was removed from office for a non-health related issue.

Trump spread conspiracy theories after his loss, saying the election was “rigged” and “stolen.” Many say Trump incited the violence at the Capitol yesterday where many vandalised and stole property from the government.

The mob gathered in Washington, DC and stormed the Capitol Building as the House of Representative and Senate were in an unprecedented debate to certify the Electoral College votes naming Joe Biden winner of the 2020 presidential vote. Rioters broke through barricades and pushed security. A woman was shot and killed in the raid.

Now multiple US media outlets have reported that the cabinet members are holding preliminary discussions about whether to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The amendment has only been invoked 3 times to temporarily transfer power: when Ronald Reagan underwent surgery for colon cancer and twice when George W. Bush underwent routine colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007.

SOURCE: Business Insider

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Protests

Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, January 7, 2021

By

Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition | The Thaiger
Protesters arrive at the German Embassy to deliver their petition last October. PHOTO: เยาวชนปลดแอก － Free YOUTH

Pro-democracy activists have called a protest at Thung Mahamek police station in Bangkok, in a show of solidarity with 13 protesters arrested for delivering a petition to the German Embassy. Last October, members of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group led a march of thousands of people to the German Embassy on Sathorn Road. The protesters’ plan was to submit a petition urging the German government to investigate allegations that His Majesty the King was ruling Thailand from Germany.

13 activists were subsequently taken into custody and have been hit with charges of lèse majesté or violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Thailand’s lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticism or defamation of the Monarchy, is considered to be one of the harshest in the world. Those found guilty face up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Yesterday, protest group The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration posted on its Facebook page, urging those who wanted to support the charged activists to join this morning’s rally.

“Tomorrow, 13 alleged offenders in the German Embassy case are scheduled to meet with the prosecuting attorney at Thung Mahamek police station. We have organised a meeting in front of the station from 10am. If you have no trouble going there, please join us to provide support to the 13 protesters.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

World

Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, January 7, 2021

By

Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Censorship of opinions and comments has become increasingly challenging for publishers and platforms in the time of Covid-19.

No other world health emergency has attracted such enormous coverage, facts, misinformation and outright nonsense.

And the concurrent rise and rise of social media as an information source has helped the spread of important public health information but also the inaccurate, and sometimes dangerous, mis-information.

Censorship on the major media platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube – is not new. These companies regularly remove content that they consider as objectionable, based on their company policies.

This includes hate speech, the glorification of violence, harmful, dangerous and inaccurate content.

This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:

https://link.attribute.to/cc/1791233

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending