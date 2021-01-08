CCSA spokesman apologises for jail threat over non-use of Mor Chana app | The Thaiger

Yet another misunderstanding… The spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 task force has apologised for threatening those who don’t install the Mor Chana app with jail time. Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has clarified on his personal Facebook page that the risk of imprisonment only applies to those in the 28 provinces currently colour-coded red for “high risk”. His apology comes after social media users went up in arms over the threat, pointing out that many Thais do not have smartphones or devices capable of installing apps.

In his subsequent apology and clarification, Taweesin says that the penalty only applies to people in the 28 high-risk provinces who test positive for Covid-19 and do not have the Mor Chana app installed. Those individuals could face up to 2 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. He says this will be strictly applied to the provinces of Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chon Buri, Trat, and Chanthaburi. These 5 provinces currently face strict restrictions on movement due to their Covid-19 situation.

The Mor Chana contact-tracing app colour-codes users based on their level of risk, which is determined from the data they provide. It also tracks their location. Nation Thailand reports that prominent medic Parkpoom Dejhutsadin says officials want to encourage use of the app as it is a powerful contact-tracing tool. However, he adds that the CCSA spokesman has assured him that people who test positive and don’t own smartphones will not be prosecuted, provided they cooperate with officials.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.