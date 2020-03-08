59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base | The Thaiger

Fifty-nine Thais, 27 men and 32 women, “phee noi“ (meaning “little ghosts” in Thai) who returned from South Korea last night have been detained at a naval reception facility in Chon Buri province’s Sattahip district for a 14 day quarantine, as a measure to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. They were among dozens of passengers who arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport on a flight from South Korea.

After an initial health screening, the 59 were taken in three buses to the naval base in Sattahip, the same location where returnees from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, were quarantined last month.

The Royal Thai Navy has prepared six buildings at the reception centre to accommodate the returnees.

The returnees arrived at the reception centre at 1:15am this morning. After undergoing a sterilisation procedure, they were lodged in buildings 3, 4 and 5, where they will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The facility is tightly guarded around the clock.

