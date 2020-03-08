59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
59 “little ghosts” quarantined at Chon Buri naval base
Fifty-nine Thais, 27 men and 32 women, “phee noi“ (meaning “little ghosts” in Thai) who returned from South Korea last night have been detained at a naval reception facility in Chon Buri province’s Sattahip district for a 14 day quarantine, as a measure to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. They were among dozens of passengers who arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport on a flight from South Korea.
After an initial health screening, the 59 were taken in three buses to the naval base in Sattahip, the same location where returnees from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, were quarantined last month.
The Royal Thai Navy has prepared six buildings at the reception centre to accommodate the returnees.
The returnees arrived at the reception centre at 1:15am this morning. After undergoing a sterilisation procedure, they were lodged in buildings 3, 4 and 5, where they will undergo a 14-day quarantine.
The facility is tightly guarded around the clock.
Two more Thai coronavirus patients recover, are discharged
In a bit of good news, two more of Thailand’s COVID-19 coronavirus patients have made full recoveries and and returned home, bringing the number to 33. What’s more, 2,629 out of 4,366 cases under investigation, well over half, have been cleared and also returned home.
Deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department Dr. Thanarak Pleepat told a news conference today that confirmed coronavirus infections to date in Thailand remain at 50.
He reiterated that all Thais returning from four countries designated as high risk zones, namely China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Italy and Iran, are required to file daily reports on their condition throughout the 14-day quarantine period.
He also pleaded with the public not to stigmatise patients or their relatives, in light of increasing online antagonism, citing the recent statement by Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong:
“Fear can do more harm than the virus itself. It can make us panic, or do things which make matters worse, like circulating rumours online, hoarding facemasks or food, or blaming particular groups for the outbreak.”
Thanarak revealed that the screening process for Thai workers who are still in South Korea has started, with all of them being told to confine themselves at their lodgings while awaiting clearance and travel documents, saying that they will be screened twice before boarding flights for home and again upon arrival in Thailand.
Thailand’s government has asked South Korea to help monitor Thai workers for 14 days before they return to Thailand to ensure they are free of the coronavirus.
80 Thai workers returning from South Korea escape airport, search underway
Thai media report that some 80 Thai nationals, out of a total of 200 who arrived at Suvarnabhumi International Airport yesterday on four flights after returning from working illegally in South Korea, have fled. Authorities are urgently searching for the 80, who escaped from a restricted area as they were about to be escorted to a naval base in Chon Buri province’s Sattahip district for quarantine after screening for the Covid-19 coronavirus .
Authorities did not give details of how the returnees managed to escape, but Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutaecha says he has instructed the Disease Control Department to find their names and addresses from the list of all of yesterday’s returnees and to to locate them, so they can enter their mandatory 14-day quarantine period. All the escapees will face tough legal action under the Disease Control Act.
The director of Airports of Thailand, Sutherrawat Suwanrat, announced today that there were 104 passengers, including 88 Thais, on the first flight from South Korea yesterday. 15 were found to have high fevers and were immediately sent for further tests to determine whether they are infected with COVID-19. 66 others were described as “at high risk.”
He says the high-risk Thai passengers were sent to Sattahip naval base for screening, and the remaining Thais were sent to the airport’s fire station to be taken to their home provinces for quarantine at designated sites.
7 dead, dozens trapped in China quarantine hotel collapse
China’s state media are reporting that seven people died when a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine centre collapsed last night in southeastern China’s Fujian province. The Ministry of Emergency Management says 80 people were in the building when it came down; nine escaped, while about 70 people were trapped. Of those, 43 have been pulled from the rubble and 28 currently remain unaccounted for.
A video streamed by the government-backed Beijing News site showed rescue workers in orange overalls sifting through the rubble of the Quanzhou Xinjia Hotel and carrying people to ambulances.
The hotel collapsed at about 7:30pm and 34 people were rescued in the ensuing two hours, according to the Quanzhou municipality’s website.
“I was at a gas station and heard a loud noise. I looked up and the whole building collapsed. Dust was everywhere, and glass fragments were flying around.I was so terrified that my hands and legs were shivering.”
A woman named only by her surname, Chen, told Beijing News that relatives, including her sister had been under quarantine at the hotel after returning from Hubei province, where the virus emerged. She said they were scheduled to leave soon after completing their 14 days of isolation.
