Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge

Lower demand for foreign workers may have driven this decline

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 12, 2025
112 2 minutes read
Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge
Photo courtesy of Korea University Business School

In a surprising twist to South Korea’s booming foreign arrivals, the number of Thai students and trainees has nosedived—raising eyebrows as other nationalities flock in record numbers.

New figures from Statistics Korea have revealed that in 2024, only 21,000 Thai nationals entered South Korea on student and training visas, a steep 40% drop from the previous year.

This decline bucks the broader trend. Overall, the number of foreigners arriving in South Korea for study or training climbed by 19%, totalling 99,000—a clear sign that the country remains an attractive destination for international education and skills development.

Statistics Korea did not clarify why Thai arrivals shrank so dramatically, leaving observers to speculate about possible causes.

One factor may be South Korea’s economic headwinds. An official report confirmed that sluggish growth has led to fewer job opportunities for foreign nationals. In 2024, 164,000 people entered the country on working visas—a 5% decline compared to 2023.

“Reduced demand for foreign workers in local companies has been a major contributor,” said Yoo Sook-doek, a spokesperson for the statistics agency.

Meanwhile, other groups appear unfazed by these economic concerns. The number of Vietnamese nationals coming to South Korea on study and training programmes soared by 25%, reaching 88,000. However, Chinese arrivals also slipped, falling by 18% to 112,000.

Related Articles
Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Visit Seoul

Experts say the contrasting trends suggest Thai citizens may be encountering unique barriers—ranging from tougher visa scrutiny to concerns about employment prospects after graduation.

“While the overall numbers show strong growth in South Korea’s appeal, the figures for Thailand stand out as a clear exception,” one education analyst said. “It will be important to watch whether this is a temporary blip or the start of a longer decline.”

Despite the drop in student and trainee arrivals, South Korea remains a major draw for international talent. The country has invested heavily in programmes designed to attract foreign workers and learners, from scholarships and language courses to streamlined visa processes, reported Bangkok Post.

Officials are expected to study the data further to identify the reasons behind the fall in Thai applications and explore whether targeted support or policy adjustments could reverse the trend.

In the meantime, Thailand’s sharp decline underscores how quickly international education flows can shift—even when the broader picture seems overwhelmingly positive.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover Thailand News

Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover

20 seconds ago
Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge Thailand News

Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge

29 minutes ago
Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video) Pattaya News

Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video)

47 minutes ago
Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video) Bangkok News

Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video)

1 hour ago
Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown Phuket News

Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown

1 hour ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in crash with truck near Bangkok University Thailand News

Teen motorcyclist dies in crash with truck near Bangkok University

2 hours ago
Teen biker caught with homemade gun in Pattaya gang bust Pattaya News

Teen biker caught with homemade gun in Pattaya gang bust

2 hours ago
Woman caught red-handed with 600 meth pills in Phang Nga Thailand News

Woman caught red-handed with 600 meth pills in Phang Nga

2 hours ago
Heavy rain and thunderstorms trigger flood warning in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and thunderstorms trigger flood warning in Thailand

2 hours ago
Cambodian activist seeks Thai asylum after criticising government Thailand News

Cambodian activist seeks Thai asylum after criticising government

19 hours ago
Long-lost ‘Forest sea star’ plant stuns scientists in Thailand Thailand News

Long-lost ‘Forest sea star’ plant stuns scientists in Thailand

19 hours ago
Home lottery bonanza: 5,000 cheap Thai homes up for grabs Thailand News

Home lottery bonanza: 5,000 cheap Thai homes up for grabs

19 hours ago
Thai retiree scammed of 50k baht in fake luxury watch auction Thailand News

Thai retiree scammed of 50k baht in fake luxury watch auction

19 hours ago
Thai mother fatally struck by son&#8217;s car while making merit Thailand News

Thai mother fatally struck by son’s car while making merit

19 hours ago
US deadline looms: Thailand races to avert tariff pain Business News

US deadline looms: Thailand races to avert tariff pain

19 hours ago
Rail deal steams ahead: China&#8217;s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video) Transport News

Rail deal steams ahead: China’s bullet trains go full Belt and Road (video)

20 hours ago
Thai woman injured after turning on modified radio in Roi Et Thailand News

Thai woman injured after turning on modified radio in Roi Et

20 hours ago
Bank of Thailand dismisses deflation fears despite low inflation Bangkok News

Bank of Thailand dismisses deflation fears despite low inflation

20 hours ago
Stabbed in his tracks: Thai madman stabs grandfather on bus Thailand News

Stabbed in his tracks: Thai madman stabs grandfather on bus

20 hours ago
Illegal logging racket busted in South Thailand Thailand News

Illegal logging racket busted in South Thailand

20 hours ago
Throttle warning: Thailand&#8217;s motorcycle market may hit the brakes Business News

Throttle warning: Thailand’s motorcycle market may hit the brakes

21 hours ago
Udon Thani woman scammed by fake dentist out of 1 million baht Thailand News

Udon Thani woman scammed by fake dentist out of 1 million baht

21 hours ago
Bar host brawl in Pattaya leaves one critically injured Pattaya News

Bar host brawl in Pattaya leaves one critically injured

21 hours ago
Booze ban barney: Phuket police defend dry crackdown on tipples Phuket News

Booze ban barney: Phuket police defend dry crackdown on tipples

21 hours ago
Thai politician’s son bolts after gambling bust ends in car carnage Thailand News

Thai politician’s son bolts after gambling bust ends in car carnage

22 hours ago
EducationThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 12, 2025
112 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x