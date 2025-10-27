Stuck accelerator causes car to crash into pedestrian at Sattahip market

Man pinned against metal fence and critically injured

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner13 minutes agoPublished: Monday, October 27, 2025
78 1 minute read
Photo via KhaoSod

A man was seriously injured after being pinned between a car and a metal fence in a market area in Sattahip, Chon Buri, on Friday afternoon, October 27.

Police and rescue teams were alerted to the incident at around 12.20pm near a convenience store in the Sattahip Morning Market.

Responding to the scene were officers from Sattahip Police Station, medical staff from Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital, and volunteers from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Sattahip Foundation.

Emergency responders found the injured man, identified as 57 year old Amnuay, trapped between a metal fence and a bronze Toyota Corona sedan. He sustained severe head injuries and was subsequently transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Vehicle crashed into the fence | Photo via KhaoSod

The driver of the vehicle, 64 year old Boontan, told police she was leaving the market after getting her phone repaired when the car’s accelerator allegedly became stuck, as reported by KhaoSod.

She said she was unable to regain control of the vehicle and struck a pedestrian walking nearby, hitting and pinning Amnuay against the fence. Boontan said she was unaware of any mechanical issues prior to the incident.

Police have documented the scene and taken the driver for medical examination due to a pre-existing heart condition. She will be questioned further as part of the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings.

Driver of the vehicle | Photo via KhaoSod

In a similar road accident incident, also in Chon Buri, a man was killed and two others injured in a crash involving a sedan and two motorcycles on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya at around midday on October 5.

The incident occurred when a Honda sedan reportedly signalled to turn, but a fast-approaching motorcycle was unable to stop in time. The rider suffered critical injuries, including a neck wound and a broken collarbone.

Despite rescue teams performing CPR for over 40 minutes, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

