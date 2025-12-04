South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy

A jealous South Korean man allegedly poured hot water over his Thai girlfriend in an attempt to disfigure her so she would be unable to date other men.

The Thai woman took to a Facebook group of Thai people in South Korea yesterday, December 3, seeking a free interpreting service after she was assaulted by her South Korean boyfriend. She said she needed help communicating with local police to take legal action against him.

A Thai interpreter later stepped forward to assist her. The interpreter helped translate her statements to police officers and also contacted a legal agency to support the woman in pursuing proper legal proceedings.

The victim’s friend shared further details to the story on her Facebook account. The victim revealed to her friend that she had been asleep when her boyfriend poured boiling water directly onto her face.

The South Korean man then apologised and took her to a hospital. She agreed to go with him despite being frightened and angry because she did not have much money to seek treatment on her own.

The South Korean man later confessed to the victim that he wanted to make her look ugly so she would not be able to leave him for another man. He begged her to forgive him and remain in the relationship, promising to take care of her.

However, the woman said she no longer wished to continue the relationship or speak to him. She told her friend that any further communication should go through a lawyer or police officers only.

A photo shared by the interpreter and her friend showed the woman’s face wrapped in gauze, leaving only her eyes and mouth exposed. She remains in hospital in South Korea, and the interpreter promised to assist her until the case concludes.

The incident sparked debate online. Many netizens urged the victim to reveal the full story, with some speculating she might have entered South Korea illegally and relied heavily on her boyfriend.

The interpreter dismissed the speculation, explaining that the woman entered the country legally with a K-ETA (Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation), which is required for visa-exempt visitors.

The interpreter also urged netizens not to press the victim with personal questions, as she remains in a fragile emotional state following the assault. She further warned the public of potential donation scams using the victim’s name, clarifying that no fundraising has been made.