South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers

Language fluency and study background now key to visa approval

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 13, 2025, 1:17 PM
Photo courtesy of สถานเอกอัครราชทูตสาธารณรัฐเกาหลีประจำประเทศไทย

South Korea has eased visa rules for young Thai nationals who speak Korean, allowing them to apply for longer stays and job opportunities with fewer restrictions.

The South Korean Embassy in Bangkok has announced a major visa policy shake-up, easing the path for young Thai nationals fluent in Korean to live and work in the country.

Effective this month, the relaxed rules target Thai citizens under 29 years old who are enrolled in, or have graduated from, Korean Language or Korean Studies programmes. The changes were approved by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Justice and confirmed by the embassy yesterday, November 12.

One of the biggest updates concerns the D-10-1 Job-Seeking Visa. Previously, applicants needed to show financial proof for residency and achieve a minimum of 60 points under the eligibility scoring system. Now, those who have completed an approved Korean language or studies programme and passed Level 6 of the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) can apply without meeting those financial or point-based requirements.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In addition, the length of stay under the D-10-1 visa has been extended from one year to three years, giving job seekers more time to find employment and settle in South Korea.

For Thais pursuing an E-7 Employment Visa, the criteria have also been loosened. Applicants with strong Korean language skills are now exempt from showing proof of work experience, education, or field of study—a significant barrier lifted.

Moreover, graduates with a bachelor’s degree in science or engineering from a Thai university ranked in the top 1,000 in the QS World University Rankings in the past three years and who have passed TOPIK Level 2 will receive additional points in the visa evaluation process.

The embassy confirmed that successful E-7 visa applicants will also be allowed to remain in South Korea for up to three years, according to Bangkok Post.

