South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest

Family separated from trekking group sparks late-night rescue mission

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
268 1 minute read
South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ LPCM News : ข่าวลำปาง คัดสรรเพื่อคนลำปาง

Officials on Saturday, September 27, rescued a South Korean man, his Thai wife, and their 10 year old son from a forest in Doi Khun Tan National Park in the northern province of Lampang, after the family had been lost for more than five hours.

Officials from Hang Chat District Office, together with Doi Khun Tan National Park rangers and volunteers, launched a search for the family of three, a 68 year old South Korean man, a 54 year old Thai woman, and their 10 year old son, at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

The family had sought assistance from the authorities, saying they had become separated from a group of nearly 30 Thai and foreign hikers on a trekking trip in the national park.

The group had travelled by train from Chiang Mai province and disembarked at Mae Tan Noi Station in Hang Chat district of Lampang. From there, they began trekking uphill along the Mae Tan Noi Reservoir trail in the evening.

However, the South Korean man and his family fell behind, attempted to turn back, and eventually became lost. They tried calling for help in the evening, prompting officials to track their location and dispatch both foot patrols and motorcycle search teams.

Search team saves South Korean and his family from Lampang forest
Photo via Facebook/ LPCM News : ข่าวลำปาง คัดสรรเพื่อคนลำปาง

At around 10pm, a search team located the three family members, who were found 5 to 7 kilometres from the Mae Tan Noi Reservoir. All three appeared exhausted and shaken by the ordeal.

Hang Chat District Chief, Naresrit Udonsri, together with rescue teams, escorted the family down the mountain and arranged for them to be taken to Hang Chat Hospital for a thorough medical check-up. The family expressed their gratitude to the authorities for the rescue.

Related Articles
South Korean man Thai wife and their son disappear in Thai forest
Photo via Facebook/ LPCM News : ข่าวลำปาง คัดสรรเพื่อคนลำปาง

Naresrit also stated that an investigation would be conducted into the travel agency that organised the hike, to determine why the tour guide had left the family behind. He confirmed that further inquiries would be made to prevent such incidents in future.

Another successful rescue operation was reported in August, when a 79 year old Thai woman was found in Phitsanulok forest after disappearing for three days. She was discovered sitting in exhaustion under a tree near a stream.

Latest Thailand News
Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand

1 hour ago
Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms

1 hour ago
People&#8217;s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate

2 hours ago
Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime

2 hours ago
South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest

2 hours ago
Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood

3 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces

3 hours ago
Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists

4 hours ago
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

21 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

22 hours ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

23 hours ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

24 hours ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

1 day ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

1 day ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

1 day ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

1 day ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

1 day ago
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger Crime News

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

2 days ago
Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party | Thaiger Crime News

Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

2 days ago
Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals | Thaiger Cannabis News

Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

2 days ago
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

2 days ago
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

2 days ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
268 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.