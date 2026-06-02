Phuket selected as setting for season 13 of Below Deck

Phuket will serve as the main filming location for the 13th season of the American reality television series Below Deck, with production crews expected to spend 40 days filming across the province and the Andaman Sea.

The programme follows crew members working aboard luxury superyachts catering to ultra-wealthy guests and has built a large audience in key tourism markets, particularly the United States and Europe.

Previous seasons were filmed in destinations including Grenada in the Caribbean. The upcoming season marks the second time Phuket and the Andaman Sea have been featured in the series, following an earlier appearance in season nine.

The show is widely regarded as one of the most influential reality television programmes for promoting tourism and yacht-related industries in destinations where filming takes place.

The production is expected to generate tens of millions of baht for local businesses in Phuket. Accommodation providers, marina operators, transport companies, food suppliers and production support services are expected to benefit from spending by the crew and associated personnel during filming.

The series is also expected to strengthen Phuket’s profile as a destination for luxury tourism and yachting, with the province’s coastline, attractions and marine environment set to feature prominently throughout the season.

Officials from the Phuket Provincial Marine Office have called on residents and local boat operators to support the production and help facilitate filming. The agency said cooperation from the local community would contribute to promoting Phuket’s image as both a filming destination and a tourism hub.

Another internationally recognised television series to feature Phuket recently was The White Lotus season three.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, filming locations included Ya Nui Beach, Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, Bangla Boxing Stadium, Ta Khai Restaurant, Café del Mar Phuket and several resorts across the province.

The series also featured several Thai actors and public figures, including Lalisa Manobal, Praya Lundberg, Patravadi Mejudhon, Tayme Thapthimthong, Dom Hetrakul, Suthichai Yoon and Yothin Udomsanti.