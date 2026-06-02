Phuket selected as setting for season 13 of Below Deck

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 2, 2026, 4:59 PM
170 1 minute read
Phuket selected as setting for season 13 of Below Deck | Thaiger
Photo by usssajaeree via Getty Images and Facebook/ Below Deck

Phuket will serve as the main filming location for the 13th season of the American reality television series Below Deck, with production crews expected to spend 40 days filming across the province and the Andaman Sea.

The programme follows crew members working aboard luxury superyachts catering to ultra-wealthy guests and has built a large audience in key tourism markets, particularly the United States and Europe.

Previous seasons were filmed in destinations including Grenada in the Caribbean. The upcoming season marks the second time Phuket and the Andaman Sea have been featured in the series, following an earlier appearance in season nine.

The show is widely regarded as one of the most influential reality television programmes for promoting tourism and yacht-related industries in destinations where filming takes place.

Below Deck series
Photo via Facebook/ Below Deck

The production is expected to generate tens of millions of baht for local businesses in Phuket. Accommodation providers, marina operators, transport companies, food suppliers and production support services are expected to benefit from spending by the crew and associated personnel during filming.

The series is also expected to strengthen Phuket’s profile as a destination for luxury tourism and yachting, with the province’s coastline, attractions and marine environment set to feature prominently throughout the season.

Officials from the Phuket Provincial Marine Office have called on residents and local boat operators to support the production and help facilitate filming. The agency said cooperation from the local community would contribute to promoting Phuket’s image as both a filming destination and a tourism hub.

Related Articles
Below Deck to film in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Below Deck

Another internationally recognised television series to feature Phuket recently was The White Lotus season three.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, filming locations included Ya Nui Beach, Phuket Yacht Haven Marina, Bangla Boxing Stadium, Ta Khai Restaurant, Café del Mar Phuket and several resorts across the province.

The series also featured several Thai actors and public figures, including Lalisa Manobal, Praya Lundberg, Patravadi Mejudhon, Tayme Thapthimthong, Dom Hetrakul, Suthichai Yoon and Yothin Udomsanti.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman punished after her off-road vehicle damages WWII landmark | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman punished after her off-road vehicle damages WWII landmark

4 minutes ago
Phuket selected as setting for season 13 of Below Deck | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket selected as setting for season 13 of Below Deck

1 hour ago
Thai woman arrested after series of thefts at Bangkok airports | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman arrested after series of thefts at Bangkok airports

2 hours ago
Chinese herbicide safety questioned after driver dies in transit | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese herbicide safety questioned after driver dies in transit

3 hours ago
Pattaya CCTV catches man climbing fire escape into woman&#8217;s flat | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya CCTV catches man climbing fire escape into woman’s flat

4 hours ago
Cabinet asked to back MRTA takeover of Bangkok rail lines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cabinet asked to back MRTA takeover of Bangkok rail lines

4 hours ago
Bangkok rubbish workers alert police after finding grenade | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rubbish workers alert police after finding grenade

4 hours ago
Thai govt seek clarification from Bolt after assault on Japanese man | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai govt seek clarification from Bolt after assault on Japanese man

5 hours ago
Canadian teacher held in Prachuap Kiri Khan for child sex abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Canadian teacher held in Prachuap Kiri Khan for child sex abuse

7 hours ago
Foreigner confronts Phuket police after disturbance, theft attempt | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner confronts Phuket police after disturbance, theft attempt

8 hours ago
Thai lottery 1 June 2026 check the result | Thaiger Hot News

Thai lottery 1 June 2026 check the result

1 day ago
Nationwide ceremonies planned for Queen&#8217;s birthday celebrations | Thaiger Thailand News

Nationwide ceremonies planned for Queen’s birthday celebrations

1 day ago
Mae Hong Son landslide blocks highway, cars trapped | Thaiger Thailand News

Mae Hong Son landslide blocks highway, cars trapped

1 day ago
Co-payment scheme begins, opposition flags borrowed funds | Thaiger Business News

Co-payment scheme begins, opposition flags borrowed funds

1 day ago
​​Thailand&#8217;s &#8216;Dine and Dash&#8217; Problem: When tourists walk out without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

​​Thailand’s ‘Dine and Dash’ Problem: When tourists walk out without paying

1 day ago
Thailand aviation hub push drives airport upgrades, flight routes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand aviation hub push drives airport upgrades, flight routes

1 day ago
Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Southwest monsoon drives flash flood risk across Thailand

1 day ago
Pattaya app driver locks car doors before sexually assaulting passenger | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya app driver locks car doors before sexually assaulting passenger

2 days ago
Street racing raid in Roi Et detains 51 youths over noisy bikes | Thaiger Crime News

Street racing raid in Roi Et detains 51 youths over noisy bikes

2 days ago
Democrats aim to sway Bangkok voters from Chadchart | Thaiger Thailand News

Democrats aim to sway Bangkok voters from Chadchart

2 days ago
Bangkok international school found illegally teaching 100 foreign students | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok international school found illegally teaching 100 foreign students

2 days ago
Chiang Mai named top digital nomad destination | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai named top digital nomad destination

2 days ago
Sri Lankan man stabs Bangkok peacemaker to death | Thaiger Thailand News

Sri Lankan man stabs Bangkok peacemaker to death

2 days ago
Chinese loan shark gang found hiding in Chon Buri estates | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese loan shark gang found hiding in Chon Buri estates

2 days ago
16 year old pregnant girl rescued from truck driver in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old pregnant girl rescued from truck driver in Phetchaburi

2 days ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 2, 2026, 4:59 PM
170 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.