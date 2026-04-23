Thailand launches online map to track cannabis shops nationwide

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 23, 2026, 3:28 PM
66 1 minute read
Thailand launches online map to track cannabis shops nationwide | Thaiger
Cannabis bud at a shop in Bangkok | Photo via Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine in Thailand has launched an interactive online map to monitor licensed cannabis shops nationwide, as the government moves to tighten oversight and restrict use to medical purposes only.

The system went live as related legal processes remain underway.

Deputy Director-General Dr Thewan Thaneerat said on April 21 that the platform, formally known as the Medical Cannabis Geographic Information System (MC-GIS), works by pinning every legally licensed cannabis shop and cultivation site to a live digital map accessible to the public.

Any outlet shown on the MC-GIS map must hold valid licences for both sale and processing and must be operating legally. The platform allows members of the public to verify whether a cannabis shop is licensed before visiting, and gives officials a tool to monitor compliance more proactively.

“The GIS pinning system forms part of a proactive measure to build a verification process that is transparent and fair, while also reinforcing confidence that cannabis will be used appropriately for the health of the public,” Thewan said.

Thailand launches online map to track cannabis shops nationwide | News by Thaiger
Workers tend to a cannabis plant at a farm in Chon Buri | Photo via Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo

According to the department, 18,517 cannabis-related establishments have been registered in total. Of those, 7,131 closed after failing to renew their licences in 2025, leaving 11,386 outlets currently operating legally.

In restricting usage for medical cases only, a new ministerial regulation, approved by the Cabinet, is set to replace Thailand’s outdated 2016 licensing framework.

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Under the revised rules, cannabis sellers will be restricted to operating from medical facilities, pharmacies, herbal product retailers, and traditional healers’ workplaces. Doctors will be responsible for prescriptions, with authorised personnel handling dispensing.

Storage and staffing standards will also tighten, requiring at least one trained worker on duty at all times. A further 4,587 licences are due to expire in 2026, followed by another 5,210 in 2027.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 23, 2026, 3:28 PM
66 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.