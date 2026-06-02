Canadian teacher held in Prachuap Kiri Khan for child sex abuse

A former Canadian teacher was arrested in Prachuap Kiri Khan province for sexually assaulting a 15 year old schoolgirl during a private tutoring session at her home in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested the 68 year old Canadian national, identified only as James, yesterday, June 1. Police said he previously worked as a mathematics teacher and assistant director at an international school in Nakhon Ratchasima.

According to the CIB, the former foreign teacher was wanted under an arrest warrant issued on January 22 in connection with a child sexual abuse case.

The offence took place on October 20 last year while James was providing English and mathematics tutoring at the victim’s home. Police allege that he lured the girl into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The student later informed her mother about the incident, leading to a police complaint and legal proceedings against the suspect. James was then granted temporary release but failed to appear in court as required.

Concerned that the case would not proceed, the victim’s family sought assistance from The Hug Project, a non-profit organisation that supports children affected by sexual abuse. The organisation later coordinated with CIB investigators.

Further enquiries revealed that James had sold his assets and relocated from Nakhon Ratchasima to Prachuap Kiri Khan. He was staying with a friend after claiming he was experiencing personal issues involving his Thai wife. CIB officers later raided the property and arrested him.

In a statement published on the CIB’s Facebook page, police said James was charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 15 who was under his care as a student.

Authorities noted that the offence carries a penalty one-third higher than the standard punishment prescribed under Section 279 of the Criminal Law.

Under Section 279, sexual assault of a child under 15 is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

As of the time of reporting, details of his charges have yet to be released by the police.

In a similar case reported last year, a former British teacher at an international school in Pathum Thani was arrested for deceiving and sexually assaulting girls aged seven and eight at his condominium.