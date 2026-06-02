OKJ launches Grill & Ground at The Paseo Park Kanchanaphisek with 259-baht salad bar and steaks from 299 baht

Pluk Phak Praw Rak Mae Public Company Limited (OKJ) has launched a new dining brand, Grill & Ground, opening its first Thailand location on June 2, 2026, at The Paseo Park Kanchanaphisek in Bangkok. The company is positioning Grill & Ground as a new steak and salad bar concept built around the line “Unlimited Freshness, Your Way,” with a focus on variety, value and a live, interactive format.

OKJ said Grill & Ground is designed to update the buffet experience for consumers looking for nutritious, satisfying meals, combining premium ingredients with accessible pricing. The flagship site covers about 500 square metres of dining space.

Chief executive officer Chalakorn (Au) Eakchaipatanakul, who is leading the Grill & Ground launch, said the concept is intended to go beyond a standard buffet model.

“This launch is not just a business expansion; it is a reinvention of the conventional salad bar experience. We are not offering merely ‘All You Can Eat,’ but ‘All You Can Experience.’ Our goal is to create a vibrant, engaging dining experience where customers can enjoy a sense of premium quality at an accessible price point, what we call ‘Premium but Generous.’”

OKJ said pricing is set as a net price throughout the day, inclusive of VAT and with no service charge.

Grill & Ground is operating under the concept Fresh from the Ground. Fired on the Grill. OKJ said premium steak starts from 299 baht, using selected cuts that are grilled and served with curated side dishes. Customers ordering steak can also access the Harvest Salad Bar as part of their meal.

The Harvest Salad Bar is also available as a standalone option at 259 baht net, inclusive of VAT and with no service charge. OKJ said the bar includes more than 150 items across savoury dishes, desserts and beverages, arranged across seven zones: Organic Harvest Bar, Comfort Food Hot Station, Fresh Bake Corner, Beverage Bar, Live Culture Yoghurt Bar, Roll & Toss (Live Salad & Yum Station), and Tokyo Sweet Bar & Dessert.

Beverage highlights listed for the launch include Low-Sweet Organic Pandan, Soy Milk Slushy, and Nam Dok Mai Mango Slushy with Chilli Salt. The Live Culture Yoghurt Bar includes yoghurt soft serve with toppings, while Roll & Toss focuses on made-to-order salads, Thai-style spicy salads (yum) and signature dishes prepared plate by plate by chefs.

OKJ said Grill & Ground will expand to five branches in 2026, with new locations planned for Q3 and Q4. Most new branches are expected to come from renovations of existing Okajhu locations of at least 300 square metres, typically those operating for more than five years and due for refurbishment.

For 2026, OKJ projected revenue of about 70 to 100 million baht from Grill & Ground expansion, with a longer-term plan to reach 15 to 20 branches within three years, depending on customer response and site potential. OKJ also cited the Thai healthy food and salad bar segment as being valued at more than 5.2 billion baht, with ongoing growth linked to rising consumer interest in healthy eating.

Chief operating officer Benyapa Techamaneesathit, also leading the brand, said…

“We want Grill & Ground to transform everyday meals into experiences worth coming back for.”

Press Release