Pattaya CCTV catches man climbing fire escape into woman’s flat

CCTV footage in Pattaya has captured a man climbing a fire escape before breaking into a woman’s fourth-floor apartment while she was out, prompting her to vacate the property over safety fears.

Prarthana Thongmali, a 22 year old saleswoman from Songkhla province working at a housing project in Pattaya, filed a report with Nong Prue Police Station after the incident, which occurred at around 6.55pm on June 1. She lived on the fourth floor of an apartment building in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

Prarthana told police that on returning from buying dinner, she noticed one of her two cats hiding under the bed, a behaviour she said she had never seen from the animal before. She also found her indoor CCTV camera knocked onto the floor with its plug disconnected.

She reviewed the available footage, which showed a Thai man estimated to be in his 20s to early 30s, wearing a T-shirt and black trousers, climbing the external fire escape ladder at the rear of the building at around 6.55pm and entering through the rear window.

Once inside, the intruder walked around the room and switched on the lights before the camera was knocked over and the recording cut off. A check of her belongings found nothing had been stolen. Prarthana told police she did not recognise the man and believes he did not enter to steal, expressing concern that his intentions may have been to harm her. Related Articles Thai woman arrested after series of thefts at Bangkok airports

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The Pattaya News reported that she said she considered herself fortunate to have been away from the room at the time.

“After this, I contacted my boyfriend’s family to discuss the situation,” she said. “I immediately decided to pack my things and move out because I no longer feel safe here. I urge the police to track down this man and take legal action against him.”