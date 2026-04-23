Foreign TikToker draws mixed reaction after complaining about coconut price in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 23, 2026, 3:48 PM
50 1 minute read
Foreign TikToker draws mixed reaction after complaining about coconut price in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @rk.k1ng

A foreign TikToker caused online debate after complaining about the price of a coconut on Patong Beach in Phuket yesterday, April 22.

The video, which focused on the Phuket coconut price, drew mixed reactions from Thai and foreign users, with some defending local vendors and others criticising high prices at tourist destinations.

The man posted the clip on his TikTok account, @rk.k1ng, while holding a coconut he said he had bought in Patong for 150 baht. In the caption, he wrote, “Coconut price in Patong, Phuket, 150 baht!” In the video, he spoke in Thai…

“Today, I’m in Patong. I bought this coconut at 150 baht. Too expensive. It’s 25 baht at my home.”

He also used a Thai swear word to stress that he considered the price too high.

Foreign TikToker complains coconut price in Phuket
Photo via TikTok/ @rk.k1ng

The clip attracted a large number of comments from Thai TikTok users. Some criticised him for buying the coconut and then complaining about the price. Comments included…

“Why you buy it if you think it’s expensive?”

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“Go back home for your cheap coconut then”

“Check his visa please. This is a kind of visa-free tourist.”

“You are stupid buying it on your own.”

Some foreign users said they agreed that coconuts sold in tourist areas of Thailand were expensive. One commenter said a coconut at Samui International Airport cost 159 baht.

Thai TikTok users also said products sold in popular tourist areas are usually more expensive because vendors face higher operating costs, including rent.

Coconut water
Photo by Thunyarat Klaiklang via Pexels

Others pointed to the low wholesale price of coconuts at plantations, saying they can cost as little as two baht each. They argued that middlemen and retailers were overcharging and taking advantage of foreign customers.

Some users also criticised those posting rude or hostile comments towards the foreign man. They said tourists of all nationalities should be treated fairly and that the issue raised should prompt scrutiny of product pricing rather than abuse directed at visitors.

As of now, no government agency or provincial administration has issued a clarification or announced an investigation into coconut prices in the area.

@rk.k1ng

Coconut price in Patong Phuket $150 baht!!! Thaiiii hong! #patong #thailand #phuket #coconut

♬ original sound – rk.k1ng – rk.k1ng

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 23, 2026, 3:48 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.