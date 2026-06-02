Thai woman arrested after series of thefts at Bangkok airports

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 2, 2026, 3:38 PM
267 1 minute read
Thai woman arrested after series of thefts at Bangkok airports | Thaiger
Photo via FM 91 BKK

Police arrested a Thai woman at a resort in Sing Buri province after CCTV footage linked her to a series of thefts targeting passengers at two international airports in Bangkok.

The investigation began on May 21 when a woman identified as Jiraporn reported a stolen bag to officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Jiraporn told police she had fallen asleep for about 10 minutes on the third floor of the passenger terminal near Gate 3. When she woke up, she discovered her bag was missing.

According to her report, the bag contained an iPhone 7 Plus, Ray-Ban sunglasses and cash in several foreign currencies, including UAE dirhams, US dollars, euros and pounds sterling. The total value of the loss was estimated at 300,000 baht.

Thefts at airports
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าววงการท่องเที่ยว

Police reviewed security camera footage and identified a suspect, who was identified as a Thai woman, but her name was not publicised.

Further investigation revealed that the same woman was connected to two other theft cases at Don Mueang International Airport. The suspect stole property from a Malaysian traveller on May 16 and from an Indian national on May 20.

Investigators later tracked the suspect to a resort in Sing Buri province, where she was arrested on May 30. Police charged her with theft committed at an airport under Section 334 of the Criminal Code, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

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Thai woman arrested after repeated thefts at airports
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าววงการท่องเที่ยว

She also faces a charge of theft committed at night under Section 335, which is punishable by one to five years in prison and a fine ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

In a similar case reported at Suvarnabhumi Airport in December last year, a Chinese national was accused of stealing a bag from a Thai woman near Gate 9 while she was waiting to board a flight. Security camera footage showed the suspect taking the bag and leaving the area.

Police later arrested the man at a check-in counter. He claimed he had taken the bag by mistake, but the victim reportedly proceeded with legal action.

Thai woman arrested for stealing from passengers at Bangkok airports
Photo via FM 91 BKK

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 2, 2026, 3:38 PM
267 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.