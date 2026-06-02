Chinese herbicide safety questioned after driver dies in transit

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 2, 2026, 2:44 PM
254 2 minutes read
Chinese herbicide safety questioned after driver dies in transit | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Paris Sittisarn

Questions were raised over the registration and safety approval of a Chinese herbicide product after it was suspected of contributing to the death of a Thai man who was transporting it in his car.

The concerns were highlighted by garage owner Paris Sittisarn, who shared the case on social media and urged authorities to investigate the product following the death of his former employee, identified only as Yak.

According to Paris, Yak was driving home when he began experiencing breathing difficulties. He contacted a friend for help, who arrived about 15 minutes later and found him with foam around his mouth. The friend rushed Yak to the hospital, but medical staff were unable to save him.

Paris said a bottle of herbicide bearing a Chinese brand was later found inside Yak’s white sedan. The product was reportedly wrapped in two layers of bubble wrap and sealed inside a delivery package.

Thai man dies after transporting herbicide ordered from China
Photo via Facebook/ Paris Sittisarn

According to Paris, the vehicle was filled with the smell of chemicals despite the product remaining unopened in its packaging.

He claimed medical personnel also suspected the substance could have played a role in Yak’s death. However, officials said a detailed autopsy would be required before any conclusion could be reached.

Paris said he informed police handling the case about the possible link between the herbicide and the death, and requested further investigation into the product.

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He alleged that officers declined to pursue additional enquiries regarding the herbicide.

The garage owner raised questions online about whether the product had been legally registered for sale in Thailand and whether it met safety requirements. He also claimed the packaging lacked Thai-language labels, product information and usage instructions.

Chinese herbicide suspected in death of Thai man
Photo via Facebook/ Paris Sittisarn

Paris further argued that the strong chemical odour escaping from the unopened package suggested the product could pose health risks.

In a recent update, Paris said preliminary autopsy findings indicated that Yak died from heart failure. However, he and the victim’s family are awaiting the full autopsy report to determine whether the herbicide was connected to the death.

The case prompted renewed concerns about the safety of products purchased online. As of now, police and relevant government agencies have not issued public statements regarding the investigation or the product’s regulatory status.

In a similar case, a Thai man previously warned the public after suffering severe head injuries following an allergic reaction to hair dye purchased online.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 2, 2026, 2:44 PM
254 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.