Thai govt seek clarification from Bolt after assault on Japanese man

A Japanese national called for justice, alleging that a Bangkok Bolt driver forced him to leave a vehicle mid-journey before physically assaulting him in the Asok area.

The physical assault by the Bolt driver gained attention after the Japanese man shared his account on social media. The post was later translated and republished by the Facebook page Jmoi V+ yesterday, June 1.

According to the passenger, the incident occurred on May 28 on Asok Montri Road. He also shared photographs showing a head injury that he said resulted from the alleged assault.

The Japanese man stated that he had booked a trip from his home to his workplace through the Bolt application. Upon reaching Asok Intersection, the driver allegedly informed him that he would not continue the journey and instructed him to leave the vehicle.

The passenger said he asked the driver for an explanation. According to the post, the driver replied that the fare was too low for the distance involved.

The Japanese man responded that any concerns regarding fares should be addressed with the platform rather than the passenger.

“What was you saying? If you have an issue with the transport fee, you should speak with Bolt. You accepted the transport fee, so you came to pick me up. Then, you should take me to the destination.”

According to the passenger, the driver became angry and again ordered him to leave the vehicle. The driver then stopped the car, and the Japanese man exited.

The passenger alleged that the driver subsequently got out of the vehicle and punched him. He said the driver had struck him on the back of the head.

The post stated that motorcycle taxi riders nearby intervened and stopped the assault. The Japanese man added that his flipflops were damaged during the incident and that a massage shop employee later gave him a replacement pair of sandals free of charge.

He said he reported the matter to police, but the driver had already left the area before officers arrived.

Despite the incident, the Japanese national expressed appreciation for the Thai people who helped him following the alleged assault.

The case attracted wider public attention, prompting the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi to comment on the matter in her capacity overseeing the Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

Supamas said the ride-hailing platform would be summoned for clarification on June 5. Discussions are expected to focus on driver screening procedures, disciplinary measures and possible responsibility towards the victim.

The minister also thanked those who assisted the Japanese passenger, saying their actions helped maintain Thailand’s image.

The case emerged shortly after the Department of Land Transport announced it was considering whether to renew Bolt’s operating licence in Thailand following several legal controversies.

This move also followed a recent incident involving a schoolgirl who jumped from a moving Bolt motorcycle after the rider ignored her destination and continued travelling despite her requests to stop.

As of now, the department has not announced a final decision regarding the licence renewal.