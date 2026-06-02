Foreigner confronts Phuket police after disturbance, theft attempt

Police arrested a shirtless foreign man after he reportedly caused disturbances at a convenience store and attempted to steal items from outside a local’s home in Phuket yesterday, June 1.

The incident came to public attention after a Thai homeowner shared a video on Facebook showing two police officers confronting the foreign man outside her house.

In the post, published under the account Kim-Kat Kapyatorn, the woman claimed the foreigner entered her property and attempted to take belongings left outside.

“This foreign man suddenly sat outside my home and then smashed the door. He attempted to steal a raincoat and a motorcycle helmet from outside the house. I think I would lose the motorcycle if I left the key there.”

The homeowner said she tried to chase the man away, but her efforts were unsuccessful. She added that police arrived shortly afterwards and intervened.

According to the woman, she did not contact police herself. Instead, employees at a nearby convenience store alerted officers after the same man allegedly caused a disturbance there before arriving at her home.

Video footage shared online showed the foreign man wearing only orange shorts while sitting on the ground outside the property. Police officers were seen searching his backpack. One officer appeared to be holding the man’s passport while speaking with him.

At one point, the foreigner lay down on the ground in front of the officers. The conversation between the police officers and the foreigner could not be heard in the video.

The homeowner did not provide further details about the outcome of the incident. Police have not publicly released information regarding the man’s identity, nationality, or any charges that may have been filed.

In a similar incident reported last month, a British national caused alarm in Chalong, Phuket, after carrying a knife outside a luxury villa. The man was accused of cutting motorcycle seats and damaging a vinyl sign belonging to a nearby avocado shop.

Another case occurred in Pattaya in March when a foreign man behaved aggressively on Pattaya Walking Street after a motorcycle taxi rider woke him while he was sleeping on the road and asked him to move to a safer location.