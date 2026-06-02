Thailand video news | Arrests made in Koh Samui Killing, Pattaya Self-Pleasurer

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include 12 arrests made over suspected ties to the murder of a taxi driver las month in Koh Samui, then, over 50 arrests made in Roi Et as late night street racing continues to be a persistent problem, of course we have our foreigners behaving badly in the form of tourist who gets a little too excited on Pattaya Beach, in Political news, Thailand is expanding its defense cooperation with America and France, and a little later, an updates on Airport infrastructure in Phuket and Hua Hin.

Police in Surat Thani have arrested all 12 suspects linked to the killing of 30-year-old taxi driver Sikharin Promcharoen in Bo Phut, Koh Samui. The final suspect, identified as Thawatchai, surrendered to investigators at Sichon Police Station on June 1 after 11 others had already been detained. He was charged with joint murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, carrying firearms in a public area, and discharging weapons in a populated place. Police said the suspects will now face further legal proceedings as officers continue compiling evidence for prosecution. Surat Thani police commanders have also ordered tighter security checks in tourist areas to help prevent further violence and protect public confidence.

Police and district officials detained 51 teenagers and seized 38 modified motorcycles during an overnight crackdown on illegal street racing in Roi Et. The operation took place from 11.30 pm to 2.30 am between May 29 and May 30 along Highway 215 after residents complained about loud motorcycles and late-night gatherings. Officers inspected areas in Nong Kaeo, Khaen Yai, and Ban Du subdistricts, targeting groups accused of disturbing local communities. The detained youths included 36 boys and 15 girls, many of whom were minors, so police contacted their parents to collect them. The seized motorcycles will be kept as evidence while investigators prepare the case for court proceedings.

A foreign tourist was filmed allegedly masturbating in public on Pattaya Beach after becoming heavily intoxicated. The incident was shared online on June 1 in a 54-second video that reportedly showed the man lying on the beach with his lower body exposed. Witnesses said nearby Thai bystanders attempted to intervene and urged him to pull up his trousers, but he appeared unresponsive and unaware of what was happening. Local media later visited the area and were told the man had seemed drunk since earlier in the evening, in a section of the beach used by tourists and families. At the time of reporting, no details had been released about the man’s identity, nationality, condition, or any possible police action.

A dispute between a 19-year-old Thai woman and a 30-year-old Uzbek tourist turned physical near the entrance to Pattaya’s Walking Street in the early hours of May 30. Police were called at around 6.15 am after the argument reportedly continued outside a convenience store following an earlier confrontation inside the nightlife area. Friends of the Thai woman, along with local taxi riders, allegedly became involved as the verbal dispute escalated. Officers found that the woman had a minor injury near her left eyebrow, while the tourist claimed he had been attacked first. Police and rescue workers escorted those involved to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning as investigators gathered witness statements and reviewed evidence.

A 31-year-old man died after reportedly being struck by lightning while using his mobile phone at home during a thunderstorm in Buriram. The victim, Rung Pliengklang, had returned home after topping up his internet credit and was sitting inside using his phone while heavy rain, thunder, and lightning continued outside. His wife said she repeatedly warned him to stop using the phone and unplug the charger because of the storm, but he continued using the device. Moments later, a bright flash entered the house, throwing him backwards and leaving him collapsed with burn marks on his chest. Emergency responders were called to the scene, but he later died from his injuries, while officials continue to examine the exact circumstances.

Thailand held separate defence talks with the United States and France during the 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 29. Defence Minister Adul Boonthamcharoen met US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to discuss regional security, future military cooperation, and Thailand’s long-standing alliance with the US. The two sides reviewed areas including Cobra Gold, joint training, equipment procurement, cyber security, unmanned aircraft systems, counter-drone technology, and responses to transnational crime. Adul later met French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin to explore deeper cooperation in cyber security, maritime security, disaster relief, and defence industry development. Both sets of talks focused on improving readiness, strengthening partnerships, and responding to emerging regional security challenges.

Phuket International Airport has denied claims circulating online that passengers can pay extra for faster access through immigration checkpoints. The airport said no fees are collected in exchange for special treatment and that immigration services follow procedures set by relevant government agencies. The clarification followed social media complaints from foreign tourists about long queues and allegations that faster processing was available for a fee. Officials said they are working with immigration authorities to improve passenger flow, including plans for automated passport control and increased support staff in the terminal. The airport also acknowledged that high passenger volumes can create confusion and said the matter is being investigated with the relevant authorities.

Thailand is accelerating upgrades at Hua Hin Airport in Prachuap Khiri Khan, with key works scheduled for completion by August 2026. The project includes a road tunnel and runway safety area expansion designed to meet international safety standards and support the airport’s application for a public aerodrome operating certificate. Officials want the airport to attract foreign airlines and become a stronger gateway for the upper South and the Gulf of Thailand coast. Authorities are also coordinating with tourism operators, airlines, hotels, immigration, customs, and quarantine agencies to prepare for possible international services. Hua Hin previously operated a Kuala Lumpur route before the pandemic, while Thai AirAsia currently runs services between Chiang Mai and Hua Hin.