Information from over 300,000 accounts leaked as Engineers Council system hacked

A senior engineer warned that the Council of Engineers Thailand’s system has been hacked, potentially placing personal information of more than 300,000 members at risk.

It was alleged that the data leak may have allowed criminals to access member details that could be used by call centre scam gangs.

A senior professional engineer and high-profile council member, Chulert Jitjuejun, posted a police complaint document on Facebook yesterday, April 23.

“Announcement. Please be informed that the server of the Engineer Council was hacked, and personal information of each member, over 300,000 [members is] in the hands of criminals.”

Chulert said the incident occurred on April 15 during a system upgrade by the council. He claimed the upgrade created a vulnerability that allowed accounts belonging to special committee members to access information from other accounts.

He said hackers used usernames and passwords belonging to administrators and committee members to obtain personal data from council members. The exposed information allegedly included names, addresses, phone numbers, workplace details and member positions.

Chulert said his username and password were among the accounts used by the hackers. He later filed a complaint with Chok Chai Police Station.

He urged council members to be cautious of calls from scam gangs, warning that criminals may use professional details to deceive victims into transferring money. He did not clarify whether the reported vulnerability had been fixed.

The Council of Engineers’ data leak were met with criticism online, particularly from those with knowledge of data security. Some questioned the council’s data protection measures, while members called for accountability from relevant officials.

Others urged system administrators and related departments to clarify whether hackers only accessed the information or made changes to the data. Several criticised the council for not informing affected members earlier.

Some council members said in the comments that they had already received calls from scammers who knew their positions in the council and tried to discuss their careers and professions. No victims of financial loss were reported in the comments.