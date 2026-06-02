Bangkok rubbish workers alert police after finding grenade

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 2, 2026, 2:02 PM
89 1 minute read
Bangkok rubbish workers alert police after finding grenade | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อาสาสมัครดับเพลิงและกู้ภัย ฐานบุญวิภา

Police are investigating after an active grenade was found outside a bank in the Bang Khun Non area of Bangkok this morning, June 2.

Officers from Bang Khun Non Police Station and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units were called to the scene at roughly 7.30am.

Police found an MK 2 grenade mixed with rubbish beside the road. Officers immediately secured the area and established a safety perimeter while EOD personnel carried out disposal procedures. The operation was completed at approximately 9am.

According to KhaoSod, rubbish collection workers discovered the suspicious object while sorting waste at the location. After examining it more closely, they realised it appeared to be a grenade and immediately notified police.

Bomb found on Bangkok roadside
Photo via Facebook/ อาสาสมัครดับเพลิงและกู้ภัย ฐานบุญวิภา

A security guard at the bank told reporters that the area is commonly used as a collection point where rubbish is gathered before being sorted and collected each morning.

The guard said he arrived at work to find police already cordoning off the area and preventing members of the public from approaching the scene.

Investigators are reviewing security camera footage from nearby locations to identify the person responsible for leaving the grenade at the site.

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Police believe the explosive device may have been discarded by someone attempting to avoid legal consequences associated with possessing it.

Explosive device found in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ อาสาสมัครดับเพลิงและกู้ภัย ฐานบุญวิภา

In a similar case reported in Phuket last year, police arrested six suspects after explosive devices were discovered at four locations across the province, including Phuket International Airport, Promthep Cape, Patong Beach and Surin Beach.

The Royal Thai Army later stated that the plot was intended to create fear and panic among residents and tourists rather than cause fatalities.

In another incident last year, several explosive devices were found among roadside rubbish in Hin Lek Fai subdistrict, Hua Hin. Police launched an investigation to determine who left the devices and why they were abandoned. However, the findings of that investigation were not publicly disclosed.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 2, 2026, 2:02 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.