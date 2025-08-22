Thailand video news | New tax overhaul may sideline expats from welfare perks, Suvarnabhumi airport expansion aims to double passenger capacity

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring you the latest headlines from across the country. Bangkok was shaken by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake with no major damage reported, while Thailand’s planned tax overhaul raises concerns for expats. Michelin-starred Jay Fai faces an investigation over a pricey crab omelette, and two doctors received jail sentences after a botched surgery left a patient in a coma. Other stories include a motorbike taxi driver’s violent outburst, a multi-million-baht amulet heist in Nakhon Sawan, Suvarnabhumi Airport’s major expansion plans, and Bangkok gearing up for the Summer Sonic 2025 music festival.

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook Bangkok on August 21, with its epicentre about 10 km under the Andaman Sea, 211 km southwest of Mae Sot. People in high-rise buildings reported swaying lights, dizziness, and brief evacuations. Seismologists linked the quake to the Sagaing Fault and stressed it was typical, not alarming. Officials urged residents to stay alert and follow safety protocols. No serious damage occurred.

Thailand will roll out a negative income tax system by 2027, replacing broad subsidies with direct payments to low-income earners who file tax returns. All residents, including foreigners staying over 180 days a year, must file taxes to qualify. Expats worry they could lose benefits if excluded. The Finance Ministry is building a national data system to manage welfare distribution, but key details remain unclear.

Bangkok’s Michelin-starred Jay Fai restaurant is under investigation after reports of a 4,000-baht crab omelette. A YouTuber revealed a menu listing at a lower price. The Department of Internal Trade fined the owner 2,000 baht for failing to display prices. Officials are now checking if the charge exceeds the ingredient value. Overpricing could bring up to seven years in prison and a 140,000-baht fine. The case threatens Jay Fai’s reputation.

A Bangkok court sentenced two doctors over a botched surgery that left a 27-year-old woman in a coma. Surgeon Thunpaphat Poonyaphatworrachote, formerly Chatree Promchot, received six months in jail. Clinic owner Penlada got three months. Victim Chayapha “Ning” Hirunyanit has remained unconscious for six years. Her family, burdened with over 10 million baht in medical costs, sought 29 million baht in damages. The court ruled on August 20, ending a long legal fight.

A Bangkok motorbike taxi driver allegedly tried to run over his passenger after she criticised his reckless driving on August 20. The passenger, Aunyamanee, said the rider ignored her pleas, ran red lights, and dropped her at the wrong place. When she confronted him after paying, he revved his bike and charged at her, narrowly missing. Witnesses recorded the incident. She later filed a report at Lumpini police station with video evidence.

A Nakhon Sawan amulet dealer is offering 50,000 baht for information after a heist worth over 10 million baht on August 10. The thief broke in through a second-floor window and stole rare amulets, including a diamond-studded piece valued at 1.5 million baht. CCTV shows the suspect briefly exposing his face during a video call. He escaped on a black Honda Scoopy without a licence plate. With little progress from the police, dealer Parkpoom “Bung” Watcharayu has turned to the public for help.

Suvarnabhumi Airport is expanding to double its annual capacity to 120 million passengers. Plans include a South Terminal and a fourth runway, with approval expected by October. About 70% of the master plan is already finished. Construction of the 12-billion-baht East Expansion will begin in 2025 and end in 2030. A 3.9-billion-baht project will also upgrade baggage systems. Don Mueang Airport is expanding as well, boosting rail links and capacity to 50 million passengers.

Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 will take place on August 23–24 at IMPACT Challenger Halls 1–3. The two-day festival runs from noon to midnight across two stages. The Mahanakhon Stage will feature global stars like Black Eyed Peas, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, and more. The Thonburi Stage will showcase indie and regional acts. Promoters call it Bangkok’s biggest music festival of the year, offering world-class performances and cutting-edge production.