Facebook gun dealers snared by tourist cops in Thailand

Illegal online weapons sales prompt nationwide crackdown by Tourist Police Command

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Facebook gun deals went badly wrong this week after undercover officers swooped in on two suspects accused of selling illegal firearms online.

The Tourist Police Command, led by Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phuek-am, executed two coordinated stings yesterday, August 21, seizing multiple weapons and ammunition in Pattaya and Ratchaburi.

In the first case, officers tracked a suspect in Bang Lamung district who had been advertising .380 calibre blank-firing guns and ammunition via Facebook. Posing as buyers, police arranged a meet-up at a local convenience store, where 29 year old Krisada, also known as Black, arrived on his motorcycle.

Although no firearm was initially found, video evidence of the sale forced him to confess. A raid on his home revealed the advertised guns and ammunition. Krisada admitted he often duped buyers by substituting items, but he was promptly charged with attempted illegal firearms sales and possession. He has since been handed over to Nongprue Police.

At the same time, a second team in Ratchaburi intercepted another suspect who had been offering a Thai-made blank-firing gun and a Sig Sauer P228 (9mm) for 32,000 baht through Facebook. Undercover officers arranged a delivery at a Ban Pong convenience store via courier service.

When 29 year old Taweep, aka Yong, arrived to ship the parcel, he was arrested on the spot. Officers uncovered firearms and ammunition concealed inside the package.

The Pattaya News reported that a further search of an abandoned animal shelter, where Taweep admitted to storing weapons, led to the discovery of additional firearms and ammunition.

He faces multiple charges, including illegal possession, attempted sales without a permit, and carrying firearms in public without authorisation. He was transferred to Ban Pong Police for prosecution.

Officers say the arrests form part of a broader crackdown to tackle Thailand’s growing black market in firearms.

“These online gun deals are directly linked to violent crimes across the country. The Tourist Police Command is committed to shutting down these networks.”

The Royal Thai Police have made curbing illegal arms a priority, amid fears that easily accessible weapons are fuelling violent crime.

For the two Facebook gunrunners, the hunt for fast cash ended in handcuffs.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
