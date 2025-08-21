Bangkok taxi rider tries to run down passenger for safety complaint

Rider ignored repeated warnings before threatening passenger

August 21, 2025
Photo via Channel 8

An app-based motorcycle taxi rider allegedly attempted to run over a female passenger after she complained about his dangerous riding on a Bangkok road.

The 41 year old woman, identified as Aunyamanee, shared her account of the assault attempt with the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive. The incident occurred at around 2am yesterday, August 20, outside a hotel in Soi Sukhumvit 13.

On August 21, Aunyamanee held a press conference with representatives of the organisation to disclose the details publicly.

She explained that she had booked the ride from the On Nut area to the hotel, but the rider rode recklessly throughout the journey, running red lights and speeding excessively.

Fearing for her safety, she tapped the rider on the shoulder and asked him to slow down, telling him she was scared. However, she detailed that the rider ignored her pleas and continued driving dangerously.

The rider also arrived at the wrong location despite the correct location being pinned in the app.

Angry rider to hit passenger for complaning about dangerous riding
Photo via Channel 8

Upon arrival, Aunyamanee paid the 57-baht fare via mobile banking before confronting the rider about his behaviour. The rider became visibly angry, telling her…

“I’m in a hurry to make as many trips as I can. The fare was very cheap. Why the hell are you in such a rush?”

According to the victim, the rider then revved his engine and drove towards her, narrowly missing her. Bystanders began recording the incident, prompting him to flee the scene. She later reported the case to Lumpini Police Station and submitted video evidence.

Taxi rider clashes with female passenger over unsafe trip in Bangkok
Photo via Channel 8

Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, founder of Saimai Survive, said he would follow up on the case and urged officers to review CCTV footage along the route to confirm how many red lights the rider had run.

The rider’s identity remains under investigation.

