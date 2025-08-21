Thai vendor offers 50,000 baht reward after 10 million baht amulet heist

Photo via Facebook/ มึงมันรั้น

A Thai amulet vendor is offering a reward of 50,000 baht for information that could lead to the arrest of a thief who stole amulets worth more than 10 million baht from his shop in the northern province of Nakhon Sawan.

The well-known amulet vendor, Parkpoom “Bung” Watcharayu, appealed to news agencies and the online community after his police complaint received no updates for several days following the incident on August 10.

Bung told ThaiRath that the thief broke into his amulet shop, which also serves as his accommodation, and stole more than 50 amulets worth over 10 million baht.

According to him, some of the amulets were kept in acrylic frames adorned with diamonds, which drove up the value of the loss. The most expensive stolen amulet was worth around 1.5 million baht. Bung added that the total damage could exceed 10 million baht, as some amulets in his collection were too rare to put a price on.

After checking CCTV footage, he discovered that the thief was a man between 180 and 185 centimetres tall. He wore a black balaclava but briefly exposed his face to the camera.

Thief steals more than 10 million baht amulets
Photo via Channel 3

The footage also showed the thief arriving on a black Honda Scoopy without a licence plate, parking outside Bung’s shop. The thief pried open a window on the second-floor balcony, where he gained entry to the shop. He then made his way down to the first floor, where the amulets were stored.

Bung noted that the thief carried out the crime calmly and even joined a video chat with someone while stealing the amulets. This led him to believe that the theft may have been an organised job, possibly commissioned by someone in the same trade.

reward offered for clues to thief who steals 10 million baht amulets
Photo via Facebook/ มึงมันรั้น

Despite the clear CCTV images, police officers from Mueang Nakhon Sawan Police Station have not yet identified the suspect. Bung urged anyone with useful information about the case to contact him directly, pledging a 50,000 baht reward if the thief is caught.

Channel 3 reported that police are reviewing security cameras on nearby roads in an effort to track down the suspect.

