Thai page spotlights vlogger’s Cambodia temple confrontation

A clip from an American travel vlogger’s video in Cambodia has circulated widely on Thai social media after capturing a confrontation with a man outside a Buddhist temple in Phnom Penh.

Tyler Fox, who documents his travels across Asia on YouTube and other platforms, was visiting a Cambodian temple, the Wat Unnalom Monastery in the Riverside area of Phnom Penh, when the incident took place.

The moment was part of a longer hour-long vlog, the third in his Cambodia series, but drew broader attention after the Thai Facebook page ASEAN “มอง” ไทย shared the excerpt on April 19, a post that has since gathered around 7,400 likes. The full video has since accumulated over 59,000 views on YouTube.

Fox said he approached a man near the temple entrance to ask for directions, at which point the man raised his hand as if to strike him. Fox apologised to his viewers thereafter and described his own response as a subconscious “self-defence click,” acknowledging he became “heated up” in the exchange.

Fox said he felt particularly bad that the confrontation had taken place directly in front of a Buddhist temple, which he considered a disrespectful setting for such a conflict.

After the incident, Fox entered the monastery. He expressed admiration for the temple’s architecture, hand-carved structures, and gold-painted statues before exploring an older section of the building with the help of a monk and locals.

A commenter on the original YouTube video, identifying themselves as a Cambodian fan of Fox, offered an apology on behalf of their country and described the man as homeless, though this has not been independently verified.

The commenter also claimed that Phnom Penh’s capital administration was pursuing the man for questioning over the incident, saying it had “severely damaged the nation’s image.” That claim likewise remains unverified.

Fox has over 12,700 subscribers on YouTube and is currently travelling through Cambodia after a stint in China. His content focuses on street food, cultural landmarks, and travel tips for independent travellers.