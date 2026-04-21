Monks placed on probation for joining Songkran celebrations

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 21, 2026, 1:29 PM
124 2 minutes read
Monks placed on probation for joining Songkran celebrations | Thaiger
Photo by Supaporn Thamprakone via ThaiRath

An abbot and several monks at a temple in Khon Kaen came under criticism after images showed them taking part in Songkran celebrations by splashing water and applying powder to men by the roadside.

Photos shared by ThaiRath and later circulated on social media showed monks outside a temple, soaked in water. One monk was seen carrying a bucket of powder, while two others appeared to apply powder to a man’s face.

Online users criticised the behaviour as inappropriate for monks. Residents in the area also said this was not the first time the temple was linked to conduct they considered unsuitable.

Some people who joined Songkran celebrations on the day said the monks applied powder only to men. They said the monks did not break rules concerning contact with women.

Channel 7 reported that a news team visited the temple to ask the abbot about the controversy, but he was not there. The secretary to the Khon Kaen provincial chief monk told reporters that disciplinary action was already initiated against the abbot and the monks involved after the images spread online.

Thai monks punished for celebrating Songkran
Photo by Supaporn Thamprakone via ThaiRath

The Director of the Khon Kaen Provincial Buddhist Office, Natethip Charoenwai, said a further investigation found the incident took place at around 7pm on April 15, the final day of Songkran.

According to the explanations given by the abbot and the monks involved, visitors came to the temple to pour water over Buddha statues and monks in line with Songkran tradition. They said the monks then splashed water on visitors and people passing the temple for a short time before returning to the monastery.

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The monk seen applying powder to a man was identified as the assistant abbot. Natethip said the act was considered a moment of carelessness in hot weather.

Monks face probation after Songkran water fight
Photo by Supaporn Thamprakone via ThaiRath

He added that the conduct was treated as a minor disciplinary offence. The monks involved were placed on one year’s probation and would face removal from monkhood if they repeated the behaviour.

In a similar case, a Singaporean tourist in Bangkok shared a video during Songkran showing a Thai monk using a hose to spray water at people walking past a temple.

The footage showed the monk directing water across a wall towards people taking part in roadside water fights. He then appeared to hide when he noticed the camera, but the clip drew amusement rather than criticism and was widely shared by Thai and international social media users.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 21, 2026, 1:29 PM
124 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.