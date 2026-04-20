Contract dispute between Rodtang and ONE still at odds despite mediation talk

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 4:45 PM
68 1 minute read
Contract dispute between Rodtang and ONE still at odds despite mediation talk | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อนุวัต จัดให้

Rodtang Jitmueangnon’s contract dispute with ONE Championship remains unresolved after reports in some Thai media suggested the conflict had ended.

The dispute began after the 28 year old Thai boxer, whose real name is Tinnakorn Srisawat, posted on social media that his contract with ONE had expired and that he was now a free agent.

ONE rejected Rodtang’s claim and insisted he remained under contract. Rodtang then alleged that his signature had been forged on more than 30 contract documents linked to the promotion.

Following the allegation, ONE issued an official statement saying it would take legal action against Rodtang for spreading what it described as misleading and defamatory information to the public.

Despite the dispute, the promotion confirmed that Rodtang’s scheduled fight against Takeru Segawa on April 29 in Japan would go ahead. Videos showing Rodtang training for the bout were later shared by both ONE and Rodtang.

Rodtang and Somjit from Jitmueangnon camp
Somjit and Rodtang | Photo via Facebook/ รถถัง จิตรเมืองนนท์

Somjit Waenkaew and his wife, Suntree Lohaphuec,h then stepped in to help mediate the dispute. The couple are owners of the Jitmueangnon Boxing Camp, where Rodtang initially trained at the start of his career.

Their involvement led to talks between a ONE representative and Rodtang, followed by a press conference yesterday, April 19.

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According to the report, ONE asked Rodtang to withdraw all lawsuits against the promotion, apologise for spreading misunderstanding and stop posting content that could damage the organisation.

Rodtang, in turn, reportedly asked ONE to withdraw all lawsuits against him, revoke all contracts linked to him and allow him to become a free agent during the fight against Takeru.

Rodtang and ONE talk over contract dispute
Photo via Facebook/ THAI PRESS

Initial reports from several Thai media outlets said both sides had accepted each other’s conditions. Somjit also said he would give Rodtang 1 million baht if he beat Takeru, with another 1 million baht if he won by knockout.

However, journalist Nick Atkin later said those reports were inaccurate. Atkin wrote that, “ONE has not agreed to either of those demands yet.”

The discussion on April 19 only confirmed that the Rodtang-Takeru fight will continue, while the Rodtang ONE Championship contract dispute remains unsettled. Further talks are expected after the fight in Japan.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 4:45 PM
68 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.