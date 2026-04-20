Foreigner allegedly tries to dodge taxi bill, claiming he forgot his wallet

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 3:36 PM
195 1 minute read
Foreigner allegedly tries to dodge taxi bill, claiming he forgot his wallet | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตัน เพียวไลฟ์

A foreigner allegedly tried to underpay for a motorcycle taxi ride from Nana to Don Mueang International Airport, claiming he had left his wallet at a hotel.

An app-based motorcycle taxi rider posted videos of the incident on Facebook yesterday, April 20. The confrontation took place outside a passenger terminal at Don Mueang Airport, where several Thai bystanders stepped in to help resolve the situation.

According to the rider, he picked up the passenger from Soi Nana and took him to the airport. The fare shown on the application was 230 baht, but the passenger handed over only 100 baht and said he forgot his wallet at a hotel.

Fare dispute Don Mueang Airport Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ตัน เพียวไลฟ์

A taxi driver waiting outside the terminal helped speak to the passenger. The driver suggested that the man withdraw cash inside the terminal, but he replied that he did not have any bank cards with him.

The passenger then tried to leave after offering only 100 baht, saying he was in a hurry to catch a flight. The rider stopped him and repeatedly asked for the full fare.

The man was later seen searching through his backpack for his wallet and cash until an airport official passed by. The rider asked the official to intervene, and the official eventually helped settle the fare.

Foreigner underpays Thai taxi rider at Don Mueang Airport
Photo via Facebook/ ตัน เพียวไลฟ์

The rider said the foreign passenger paid 110 baht, while the airport official transferred another 130 baht to complete the 230 baht fare. He thanked the official and the witnesses who helped, but some online users criticised the outcome.

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Some Thai commenters said the official should not have stepped in, arguing that the passenger may have deliberately tried to avoid paying the full amount. Others said the fare was clearly displayed in the application and that the passenger should have made sure he could pay before taking the ride.

The rider said this was not the first time he had faced such a situation. Another video posted on his Facebook account three weeks ago showed a similar fare dispute situation, including another foreign passenger in Sukhumvit, Bangkok.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 3:36 PM
195 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.