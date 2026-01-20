Thailand video news | Thailand’s naturist resort garners online attention, Nationwide cell broadcast alert scheduled for 2 pm

In Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s headlines range from a little-known naturist resort suddenly going viral to serious allegations of police corruption. We also look at growing debate over Thailand’s role in international diplomacy, renewed concerns about construction safety, and a viral moment that briefly brought traffic to a halt near the EDC festival in Phuket.

A previously low-profile nudist resort in Thailand has gone viral after a guest shared photos and personal reflections online. As a result, social media users have reacted with curiosity and surprise. Guests at the resort must remain unclothed while walking, swimming, or sunbathing, while strict rules prohibit sexual behaviour and unauthorised photography. Staff actively monitor the premises to protect privacy and ensure comfort, and visitors can report concerns if they feel uncomfortable. By promoting body positivity and equality, the resort aims to create a calm and respectful environment. Meanwhile, the sudden attention has sparked wider discussion about alternative tourism in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Thailand has responded to an invitation from former US president Donald Trump to join a proposed peace panel linked to the Israel–Gaza conflict. Government officials have commented on whether Thailand should take part in international mediation efforts. At the same time, analysts and political commentators have offered mixed opinions on whether involvement would strengthen the country’s global standing. As debate continues, the issue has prompted broader discussion about Thailand’s foreign policy direction and diplomatic priorities.

In the construction sector, Italian-Thai Development has come under scrutiny after receiving a safety award despite recent fatal accidents at its project sites. Critics argue that authorities should not grant such recognition while serious safety concerns remain unresolved. In response, families of victims and workplace safety advocates have demanded greater accountability. As pressure builds, award organisers and officials now face calls to clarify their decision-making process. Consequently, the controversy has reignited national debate over construction safety standards.

Elsewhere, a Thai mother has spoken out after the death of her newborn, claiming hospital delays contributed to the tragedy. She says medical staff failed to act quickly enough during a critical moment and has called on health authorities to investigate. The story has drawn strong public sympathy, with many urging hospitals to improve emergency response times. Hospital representatives have been asked to explain their actions. As a result, the case has intensified discussion around healthcare accountability and patient safety.

At the same time, allegations of corruption have rocked the police force. Several officers stand accused of accepting bribes to help Chinese suspects avoid prosecution. Investigators believe the officers exchanged favourable treatment for illegal payments. Authorities have launched a formal probe and may pursue disciplinary action. Meanwhile, legal experts and members of the public continue to monitor developments closely. The case once again highlights ongoing concerns about integrity within law enforcement.

Turning to public safety, Thai authorities have announced a nationwide emergency cell broadcast alert scheduled for 2 pm. Officials say the alert will test the system’s ability to deliver urgent messages directly to mobile phones. They have urged the public not to panic when the message appears. Overall, the test forms part of efforts to strengthen emergency communication during crises.

In Phuket, a viral video has shown a foreign man rolling on a busy road near the EDC Thailand 2026 festival site. The incident briefly stopped traffic as vehicles slowed to avoid hitting him. Footage shows a friend eventually guiding the man to safety. Online viewers reacted with a mix of concern and humour, while others pointed out the dangers such behaviour poses. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether they will take further action.

Finally, wildlife rescuers in Tak province have stepped in to save a Himalayan vulture found collapsed and unable to fly. Rescue teams transported the bird to a rehabilitation centre, where veterinarians assessed its condition and began treatment. Conservation workers now hope to nurse the vulture back to health before releasing it into the wild. The rescue has highlighted both the challenges and the dedication involved in protecting vulnerable wildlife across Thailand.