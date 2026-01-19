Thailand considers invitation to join US-led Gaza peace board

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 19, 2026, 3:36 PM
281 2 minutes read
Thailand considers invitation to join US-led Gaza peace board | Thaiger
US President Donald Trump at the White House, January 16, 2026 | Photo: Alex Brandon via AP Photo

Thailand is reviewing an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join a proposed international ‘Board of Peace’ aimed at resolving the conflict in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, January 19.

The initiative, part of Trump’s proposed Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, outlines the creation of a peace board initially focused on Gaza, with plans to expand to other global conflicts. The Thai government confirmed it has received the invitation and is currently studying the details before making a decision.

In principle, Thailand expressed support for any initiative that promotes lasting peace in the Middle East and supports humanitarian efforts to relieve the suffering of Palestinians. However, it stressed that such proposals must align with the aspirations of the Palestinian people and gain backing from regional countries.

The ministry reiterated Thailand’s commitment to the two-state solution, supporting the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

Reuters reported that Trump’s invitation has been sent to around 60 countries. Hungary is currently the only nation to accept without reservation. Other governments have responded cautiously, with some raising concerns that the plan may undermine the role of the UN, which already has a Security Council-authorised mandate on Gaza through 2027.

Russia and China abstained from that resolution, citing concern over the UN’s long-term role in the territory.

A draft charter of the proposal suggests Trump would chair the board for life, while member countries would serve three-year terms, unless they contribute US$1 billion (around 31 billion baht), granting them permanent membership.

Related Articles

Among the proposed board members are US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Some leaders have voiced tentative support. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country was ready to do its part, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed support for the concept in principle, though details were still being discussed.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said countries are free to form their own peace groups, but stressed that the UN will continue its official mission in Gaza as mandated, reported Thai PBS.

In similar news, US President Donald Trump said that Thailand and Cambodia returned to peace following a recent ceasefire agreement, claiming the outcome was achieved with “very little assistance” from the United Nations.

Thaiger QUIZ
Thailand's Review of US Peace Board Invitation
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What is the main purpose of the proposed 'Board of Peace' by President Trump?
  2. 2. Which country has accepted Trump's invitation without reservation?
  3. 3. What does Thailand emphasize regarding the proposals for peace?
  4. 4. What is Thailand's stance on the two-state solution?
  5. 5. How long has the UN Security Council authorized its mandate on Gaza?
  6. 6. Who is proposed to chair the Board of Peace for life?
  7. 7. What is the required contribution for permanent membership in the Board of Peace?
  8. 8. Which leader expressed tentative support for the Board of Peace?
  9. 9. What concern did some governments raise about the Board of Peace?
  10. 10. What is the status of the UN's official mission in Gaza, according to the UN Secretary-General?

Latest Thailand News
Thai mother says hospital delay leads to death of her newborn baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother says hospital delay leads to death of her newborn baby

35 minutes ago
Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo

48 minutes ago
Nong Khai police bust SIM box scam hidden in rental room | Thaiger Thailand News

Nong Khai police bust SIM box scam hidden in rental room

1 hour ago
Thai musician killed on Korat road after conflict with rival band | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai musician killed on Korat road after conflict with rival band

1 hour ago
Thai police caught taking bribes and freeing Chinese suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police caught taking bribes and freeing Chinese suspects

2 hours ago
Himalayan vulture crash-lands in Tak during migration | Thaiger Thailand News

Himalayan vulture crash-lands in Tak during migration

3 hours ago
Thai woman and 2 Chinese men arrested over nominee hotel in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai woman and 2 Chinese men arrested over nominee hotel in Chiang Mai

3 hours ago
Foreign man seen rolling on Phuket street near EDC event | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man seen rolling on Phuket street near EDC event

4 hours ago
Bangkok homeless man steals luxury bag from Chinese tourist | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok homeless man steals luxury bag from Chinese tourist

4 hours ago
New cold surge to sweep Thailand, drop 4°C from Jan 21 | Thaiger Bangkok News

New cold surge to sweep Thailand, drop 4°C from Jan 21

4 hours ago
Woman found dead at Ayutthaya historical site in confirmed suicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead at Ayutthaya historical site in confirmed suicide

5 hours ago
Danish woman breaks arm and leg while hiking in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Danish woman breaks arm and leg while hiking in Phuket

6 hours ago
Sharing is caring: Thai woman openly dates twin brothers | Thaiger Thailand News

Sharing is caring: Thai woman openly dates twin brothers

7 hours ago
&#8216;Naturist&#8217; resort in Thailand bans outdoor sex and photos, says guest | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Naturist’ resort in Thailand bans outdoor sex and photos, says guest

7 hours ago
Thai man loses diamond ring in Phuket EDM festival, ruining proposal plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man loses diamond ring in Phuket EDM festival, ruining proposal plan

7 hours ago
Phuket hotel security guard arrested for attempted break-in of DJ&#8217;s room | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel security guard arrested for attempted break-in of DJ’s room

8 hours ago
Venomous fish sting leaves man numb on Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Venomous fish sting leaves man numb on Jomtien Beach

8 hours ago
Phuket to enhance marine safety after fatal collision and fire | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to enhance marine safety after fatal collision and fire

1 day ago
Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane accident claims life of woman on train, prompts grief in Thailand

1 day ago
Man assaulted by teens in Chon Buri after social media row | Thaiger Thailand News

Man assaulted by teens in Chon Buri after social media row

1 day ago
Bangkok crime rates drop 17% in 2025, arrests improve | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok crime rates drop 17% in 2025, arrests improve

1 day ago
Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai temple to ban tourists following ‘Disrespectful’ yoga

1 day ago
Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket Airport sees flight and passenger surge in 2025 recovery

1 day ago
Chaiyaphum festival shooting leaves man blind, police delay charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaiyaphum festival shooting leaves man blind, police delay charges

1 day ago
Banglamung man arrested for burglary to buy milk for child | Thaiger Pattaya News

Banglamung man arrested for burglary to buy milk for child

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 19, 2026, 3:36 PM
281 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.