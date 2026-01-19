Thailand considers invitation to join US-led Gaza peace board

Thailand is reviewing an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join a proposed international ‘Board of Peace’ aimed at resolving the conflict in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, January 19.

The initiative, part of Trump’s proposed Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, outlines the creation of a peace board initially focused on Gaza, with plans to expand to other global conflicts. The Thai government confirmed it has received the invitation and is currently studying the details before making a decision.

In principle, Thailand expressed support for any initiative that promotes lasting peace in the Middle East and supports humanitarian efforts to relieve the suffering of Palestinians. However, it stressed that such proposals must align with the aspirations of the Palestinian people and gain backing from regional countries.

The ministry reiterated Thailand’s commitment to the two-state solution, supporting the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

Reuters reported that Trump’s invitation has been sent to around 60 countries. Hungary is currently the only nation to accept without reservation. Other governments have responded cautiously, with some raising concerns that the plan may undermine the role of the UN, which already has a Security Council-authorised mandate on Gaza through 2027.

Russia and China abstained from that resolution, citing concern over the UN’s long-term role in the territory.

A draft charter of the proposal suggests Trump would chair the board for life, while member countries would serve three-year terms, unless they contribute US$1 billion (around 31 billion baht), granting them permanent membership.

Among the proposed board members are US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Some leaders have voiced tentative support. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country was ready to do its part, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed support for the concept in principle, though details were still being discussed.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said countries are free to form their own peace groups, but stressed that the UN will continue its official mission in Gaza as mandated, reported Thai PBS.

In similar news, US President Donald Trump said that Thailand and Cambodia returned to peace following a recent ceasefire agreement, claiming the outcome was achieved with “very little assistance” from the United Nations.